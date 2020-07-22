Aside from the deaths and the disruption of American life as we know it, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven that public health budget cuts are painful.
When Gov. Jim Justice forced Dr. Cathy Slemp to resign, an opportunity to discuss years of public health budget cuts in West Virginia presented itself amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The equivalent of West Virginia’s Surgeon General, Cathy Slemp was forced out as the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health when Justice blamed her for COVID-19 numbers being garbled. However, the reasons those numbers were garbled were way out of her control. She’s not the one who passes and then signs off on an annual budget — that’s the West Virginia Legislature’s job.
A story by The Associated Press and Kaiser Health News examined public health spending all across America and West Virginia from 2010 to 2018.
In West Virginia, public health spending fell 27% in that time period. Using data from by the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, the study found that full-time jobs in the W.Va. public health department dropped from 875 in 2007 to 620 in 2019.
Slemp said “staffing numbers were even worse than that when the pandemic hit because between 20% to 25% of all health department jobs were vacant. In epidemiology, the vacancy rate was 30%.”
Slemp painted a vivid picture of how budget cuts manifest themselves during an interview with AP.
“Slemp said workers received stacks of faxed lab reports that had to be entered manually, even though they had spent two decades trying to persuade some hospital and commercial labs to send their results electronically. After her department required it, she said, 37 labs started filing electronically within a week.
The Associated Press story goes on to illustrate the frustrating technology DHHR staff are forced to work with. According to their investigation, the state has a “computer network so slow that people would sometimes lose their work when it timed out; the public’s demand for real-time data; and a struggle to feed information into systems designed when faxes were considered high-speed communication.”
This is not the first time the State of West Virginia has been called out for having shoddy electronic records systems that would be paramount amid a statewide emergency, such as a pandemic.
A study released in July 2019 by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation said the state’s ability to monitor threats that would require large-scale medical responses dropped 7%.
Glen Mays, the University of Kentucky-based head researcher on the RJW Foundation study, said West Virginia received a low score in the Index because the state does not have a uniform Electronic Laboratory Information System to share medical information quickly with other partners to fend off or respond to disasters.
Lack of a uniform electronic records system slows down how quickly disaster information is shared, Mays said.
“Slower is bad when you’re trying to contain an outbreak. Being able to notify the neighboring state, if it takes you a day or two to transmit that data rather than within minutes, that gap in time allows that pathogen to spread quicker,” Mays said.
The State of West Virginia needs to take heed of Slemp’s comments and any previous recommendations about the need to upgrade electronic record-keeping and sharing technology.
In the future, it may be more difficult to find a scapegoat for a problem the governor helped create.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.