Here we go again.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey loves partisan politics so much that he is willing to drag the entire state of West Virginia down with him.
Wednesday’s move by Morrisey to write a brief in support of the Texas Attorney General’s invalid lawsuit claiming election fraud is a tremendous disservice to the people of the Mountain State.
Morrisey’s brief seeks to invalidate President-Elect Joe Biden’s wins in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania despite the fact that all allegations about mail-in ballots and voting irregularities in the four battlegrounds have been unsupported or disproven.
Morrisey’s announcement came after Gov. Jim Justice, who is yet to congratulate Biden as president-elect, said he encouraged Morrisey to join Texas’ attempt after Trump called him to discuss the lawsuit.
The Trump-appointed former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs – whom Trump fired for telling the truth – has said numerous times that the systems he and his team began putting in place since 2018 worked and there was no evidence to show there was widespread election fraud. Krebs went so far as to say that the 2020 General Election was the safest in U.S. history.
Morrisey’s shenanigans are nothing new. This is the second time he has jumped on the Paxton bandwagon. Last year, he joined West Virginia in yet another partisan fight, the first time he supported killing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. If the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Paxton’s case, thousands of West Virginians will immediately lose their health insurance and will become more and more sick.
And you may remember, Morrissey was also involved in an ill-fated attempt to join West Virginia in a legal fight in November to halt the counting of late mail and absentee ballots in Pennsylvania.
Morrisey would rather do the bidding of Gov. Justice and President Trump than properly serve the people of West Virginia and simply do his job.
His job is to remain non-partisan and carry out the duties of being attorney general.
Instead, he is following Paxton’s ill-conceived and hotly partisan drivel. Keep in mind, Paxton is also the same man who earlier this year wrote an editorial that was published in a now-disgraced Newsweek magazine in which he tried to gin up a birtherism controversy about Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Newsweek has since apologized.
Here’s more proof that the election results in the states being questions — their respective chief elections officials have certified the votes and the numbers still prove that Biden will become the 46th president of the United States of America.
Morrisey’s actions are a slap in the face to all of the volunteers and election workers who worked on Nov. 3 to preserve democracy. Perhaps he should get back to the business of preserving democracy himself instead of buying in to conspiracy theories and hanging on to the legacy of a failed presidency.
At some point, the crazy has to stop.
People are hurting more each day as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on.
Health care workers across the U.S. are spent, tired, caput. They are weary and have been putting themselves at risk each and every day in the U.S. as thousands more people continue to test positive for the coronavirus, not to mention the fact that health care systems are running low on personal protective equipment.
There is also the fact that people are dying from normal illnesses at record levels because they cannot get in to see their physicians because COVID-19 patients get to move — rightly so — to the front of the line for care.
Morrisey needs to do his job and stay out of partisan political witch hunts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.