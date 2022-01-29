It’s beginning to sound like a broken record.
First, they want to merge, then they agree to part ways and now, here we are in 2022 and Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community and Technical College are talking about putting Humpty Dumpty back together again, again.
Not only are these proposals, which were voted on and approved by both schools’ boards of governors this week, ludicrous, they contradict settled legal agreements that were hammered out a year ago between both school’s presidents.
Pierpont has spent at least $2 million to separate itself from Fairmont State since those 2021 agreements were put in place.
Pierpont has bought new buildings, gotten architects’ advice on how to remodel the Caperton Center in Clarksburg on how to accommodate the school’s award-winning Culinary Arts Program and so much more.
To top it off, members of the Marion County Legislative Delegation say they were caught unaware of the two schools’ desires to turn back the hands of time.
At first glance, to do this smacks of a disregard for how public tax dollars are being allocated and spent.
So, now, members of the boards of governors have to go to Charleston to shop around for a state lawmaker they can beg into introducing a bill to re-merge the two schools.
We think this is a bad idea, especially since Fairmont State was extraordinarily clear in 2021 about which demands must be met to fully split the two entities.
They even were granted special state funds to disentangle bonds that were created to fund buildings the two schools previously built together when they were one entity. All of that was to be settled last year.
The ink has hardly dried on the 2021 divorce papers and here we are having second thoughts about hocking the wedding rings. It’s absurd.
And the worst part about this is that the public will never get to know the behind-the-scenes deal-making that has taken place to get both boards to this point.
Last year, House Bill 2805 that would have re-merged the two schools completely caught Pierpont officials off guard as it was being drafted in Charleston.
“Recently, Pierpont’s leadership was informed that apparently, you are being told that Pierpont is in agreement with the proposed consolidation with Fairmont State University. I am not the source of this information, but let me assure you, Pierpont’s is NOT in favor of any such legislation that merges both institutions,” states the letter, which was signed by Board Chairman Thomas J. Barlow, President Anthony Hancock and Student Government Association President Christopher Sunseri, stated in a 2021 memo.
The question now is, what has changed to make re-merging palatable?
Hancock went on to point out other misgivings he had about the two schools entangled operations in his 2021 letter.
“Currently, approximately 26% of Pierpont’s student tuition is transferred to FSU and $10,000 in additional fees are levied against Pierpont’s students required to live in FSU housing. The yearly difference between Pierpont and FSU tuition is $2,652,” the letter states. “Given that FSU’s drive to have this legislation enacted is purely financial in our assessment, we believe community college students in North Central West Virginia will face increased tuition and additional fees due to housing costs. Thereby creating greater financial barriers to college access and a quality technical education.”
We have huge doubts that this is a sound idea.
