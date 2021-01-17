While many student-athletes in West Virginia are looking forward to taking part in winter and spring sports in the next few weeks, we question Gov. Jim Justice’s decision because it simply looks like a flip-flop on the issue and comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing the around the country despite the vaccine being available and currently being administered.
Cases of COVID-19 don’t appear to be ceasing anytime soon here in Marion County. Since January 1, the number of new COVID-19 cases jumped from 1,909 to 2,801 locally. At least three Marion County residents have died this month from the coronavirus.
Here’s how the flip-flop began. Last fall, it was announced that the starting date for winter sports would be Jan. 11 and would involve pushing back the state championships for basketball until April and spring sports championships until June. Next came the decision to push the start date for winter sports to March 3, which was recently changed once again.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s updated schedule came just two days after Gov. Jim Justice announced Jan. 11 that winter sports teams can return to practice Feb. 15 as long as the school’s respective county is not labeled red on the DHHR statewide COVID-19 metrics map.
The WVSSAC’s schedule released Jan. 13 permits each sport — swimming, wrestling and boys’ and girls’ basketball — to begin practice on Feb. 15, with games to begin March 3 for wrestling, swimming and girls’ basketball, and March 5 for boys’ basketball.
Spring sports will be eligible to start practice on March 15, according to the WVSSAC’s updated schedule, with games slated to begin April 12.
The reality is that the COVID-19 virus is not going anywhere anytime soon and some states are already bracing for the new COVID variants to hit their populations.
And yes, Justice has received heaps of praise for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but the truth remains that the majority of West Virginians are still sitting by anxiously awaiting their turn to roll up their sleeve and get innoculated.
The question at the top of the high school sports issue is ‘Are we placing the importance of sports over academics? And, while we all know and respect the fact that sports help youth stay healthy and active and engaged, we just question whether this whole thing has been thought through carefully enough yet.
And like we’ve done many times before with the coronavirus, we all seem to be stuck in a ‘one day at a time’ or ‘we’ll just see what happens’ approach with all of it — the virus’ spread and the vaccine’s proliferation.
We know it has to be tough for high school athletes stuck at home having access to NFL and NBA games while they are not permitted to hit the field or court on their own. However, we have to look at the harsh reality that those are organizations have access to millions of dollars in resources that are not available everywhere.
We’ll just have to wait and see if the governor made the right decision.
