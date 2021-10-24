A woman’s voice echoes on the local police band radio, “...tested positive for COVID, has not been vaccinated” as she beckons first responders from the Marion County Rescue Squad to travel to the victim’s home.
Calls such as these are daunting to each party involved — foremost the victim, the first responders, and the health care system as a whole.
And, what’s even more daunting is the reality that since the COVID-19 vaccine has come out, first responder calls such as these could be totally prevented had the person being transported simply done the right thing and gotten a COVID-19 vaccination.
We applaud the first responders and health care workers who have put themselves at risk every single day since this pandemic began. It’s unfathomable to imagine what our nation would look like had such a system not been in place.
Last week, Marion County surpassed 100 COVID deaths, yet only 55.2% of our residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Only 37% of residents between the ages of 16 and 20 have been jabbed and only 39.7% of residents between 21- and 27 received the vaccine. Health experts have repeatedly said that herd immunity cannot be reached until at least 70% of the population has been immunized.
We’ve simply got to do better.
COVID-19 is real and yet people continue to ignore reality. COVID-19 is proving it does not discriminate and does not care about an individual’s political beliefs or who they voted for.
Gov. Jim Justice himself has been featured in various national media in video clips where he constantly implores West Virginians to get a vaccination. He is also the governor, who last year, said the virus is not going away, it is going to still live among us. He’s correct and the recent two-to-three month spike in COVID deaths proved just that.
It seems the entire world health care system was blindsided by the Delta variant. And, if Delta wasn’t enough, now there is the Delta Plus variant that is aggressively being studied by scientists.
While the vaccination in and of itself is not a panacea, it has proven to prevent people from dying in the event they are infected by COVID-19.
The same guidelines exist today as they have since the beginning of the pandemic. Wash your hands often, sanitize your work and home spaces frequently, use hand sanitizer, wear a mask in confined spaces and limit your time around others, especially if you do not know their vaccine status.
As October ends, we face flu season. Health care officials are already warning of a so-called “twindemic” of influenza and COVID-19 on top of each other.
The upcoming holidays paired with the fact that we have all let our guard down, could lead to another spike in COVID infections after family gathering in confined spaces.
The best defense is a COVID booster, if you are eligible, and a flu shot, because it’s never too late to protect yourself.
