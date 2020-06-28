Kudos to the Marion County Health Department for procuring a $225,000 grant the agency will use to establish a Quick Response Team, a team that will help tackle the county’s overdose problem.
Using a framework that was established in Cabell County and Huntington, West Virginia, local officials now have a new arrow in their quiver to truly reach out to those in need.
While the opioid overdose problem in Marion County has never been as daunting here as it has been in Huntington, simply the establishment of such a program lets the community understand that every life is sacred and has value. Huntington became national news on Aug. 15, 2016 when 26 overdoses were reported in a matter of hours in the city.
While Huntington’s QRT was organized by Cabell County EMS, its three-pronged approach of using the resources of medical care professionals, mental health specialists and law enforcement seems to be working.
This past January, the Cabell County QRT was one of eight such programs selected as a model for other law enforcement agencies and first responders by the U.S. Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance after a competitive application process, which began in April 2019.
The QRT’s goal is to conduct an in-person visit to every overdose patient within 48 hours of an overdose to provide a comprehensive approach to see where the person is, if treatment is an option at that point, and to conduct a careful assessment. The Cabell County QRT originally targeted individuals who received an EMS response for their overdose, but now includes referrals from throughout the community.
“To me, it’s a phenomenal concept because people who overdose, that’s a life-changing incident,” said Bob Hansen, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy. “If you reach out and support them, a lot of them are ready to get into treatment. And that’s what the Quick Response Teams do, is be that bridge between continuing to use drugs and helping them to get into appropriate treatment,” who was quoted in a Times West Virginian story on June 21.
Marion County should expect no less from this new program in helping those locally who are struggling with addiction. And now, that the state is in the midst of “reopening” from the Stay-Home order under the novel coronavirus COVID-19, it stands to reason that those who use illegal drugs are more at risk than ever.
Health care experts across the U.S. are bracing for an uptick in drug use and overdoses once the pandemic subsides.
In neighboring Ohio, Kristen Cardone, executive director of the Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services has been discussing a possible a surge in overdoses since the pandemic began.
In June, Huron County has had 16 overdose-related calls to date, 22 in May, eight in April and 10 in March when the virus began sweeping its way across the U.S.
It’s been said that the overdose issue “cannot be arrested away” and officials now realize the individuals who are struggling with addiction are actually crying for help. And once they get their lives back in order, they can re-enter society and play a sustaining role where they are again part of a community.
We support the work of QRT and wish it much success.
