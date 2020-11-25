With more than 258,000 U.S. deaths and 3 million new novel coronavirus infections reported this month, it’s time to re-think large family holiday gatherings.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we have so much to be grateful for, but we urge everyone to stop and take a moment to think about the real tragedy of this virus.
No one wants their family gathering in which we’re supposed to recount all of the things for which we are grateful to become a “superspreader event” in which a family member becomes infected by a carrier of the COVID-19 virus.
We support the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advice that says “celebrate at home with the people you live with” and do not hold large family gatherings that welcome others into your home, regardless of the size of the event.
In other words, do not go around people who are in high-risk groups known for catching the coronavirus. This group includes the elderly, anyone with a compromised immune system, anyone with such underlying conditions as heart disease or diabetes and people of color.
According to the COVID Tracking Project, about 83,227 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Nov. 21, marking the 12th straight day the U.S. has set a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations. And there are reports that Intensive Care Units in large hospitals around the country are being filled to capacity.
Some cities, such as El Paso, Texas, are so overwhelmed, the city had to use prison inmates to setup a makeshift morgue to hold all of the bodies of its COVID-19 vicitms.
And while the news may not be so daunting in West Virginia, the numbers are on a sharp upward trend.
On Nov. 1, there 24,883 cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, which jumped to 42,083 on Nov. 24. That’s an increase of 69.12%.
In the same period, the number of West Virginia deaths has jumped from 457 to 682, for an increase of 49.2%.
The numbers are real and the misinformation about COVID-19 being only about as bad as the flu is just that — misinformation.
The only way to combat the coronavirus is with precaution, self-protection and care for others along with following all of the CDC’s cleanliness and cough etiquette protocols. When you wear a mask, you are not only protecting yourself, but you are protecting those who are nearby you, in the rare chance you get to go out and about.
However, there is one more thing — personal energy.
It is time to reach within ourselves and realize we could be putting others at risk for our own petty self-indulgences. It’s time to stretch and simply pause.
Get in touch with family using Facebook Portal, Google Hangouts or Apple FaceTime or, yes, Zoom.
We are all living with COVID-19 fatigue, yet we all have got to muster enough energy to get us all to the finish line because vaccines are coming.
Health experts went so far as to say that those who have large family gatherings for Thanksgiving will pay doubly come Christmas.
This is not the time to simply slough off the reality that is COVID-19, the science behind it all and the logic that tells us we have all of the tools to keep ourselves safe.
It’s time to re-think holiday gatherings.
