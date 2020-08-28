Now that the family of the late Steven Gene Santini has reached a settlement with the city of Fairmont and the Fairmont Police Department, it’s time for another milestone to occur.
We call on Police Chief Steve Shine and City Manager Valerie Means to uphold the basic American principle called the “rule of law” and prove to Fairmont, Marion County and the rest of the nation that no one is higher than the law. It is time to show respect for the rule of law.
It’s time for the city and the police department to officially discipline officers Jakob Nathaniel Streyle and Christopher Guinup for their behavior on July 10, 2019 when the double-cab Dodge Ram Streyle was driving over 70 miles per hour struck and killed Mr. Santini as he attempted to pull out of Bison Street on to Country Club Road.
Mr. Santini was probably dead upon impact as the official cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma. His Subaru Forester was bent into the shape of the letter C when the Dodge Ram struck the Subaru on the driver’s door, knocking it over and across Country Club Road.
Workers at the W.Va. Division of Highways office there described the sound of the crash as if an explosion had occurred.
Why is now the time to discipline these two men?
The city and the Fairmont Police Department have made multiple admissions in coming to terms for a settlement.
“They admitted it wasn’t an emergency call, they admitted he was not using his siren, they admitted he was not using his lights and they admitted he was driving over 70,” said Charleston attorney Tony O’Dell. “They also admitted that neither one of the officers had been disciplined.”
We understand that Streyle and Guinup have suffered emotionally and will have to live with what happened that sunny afternoon for the rest of their lives, but we must act to preserve laws and institutions at a time when these aspects of American life are under attack by the very people who claim to protect them.
Voices are crying out in America from Denver to Louisville to Minneapolis to Brunswick, Georgia to St. Louis, Missouri seeking to affirm that police officers are no better than anyone else and do not deserve preferential treatment when and if they get caught breaking a law. The rule of law.
Without laws, just like God presented Moses with the Ten Commandments, provide order to a world that is likely to live in disorderly without structure that is led by a moral code of respecting what is right and what is wrong.
Residents want to see our government and its leaders held to the same standard as the general public.
Know that you’ve heard me and tell me why things are the way they are or tell me how I can make the change myself, is the current cry of people who have not been heard.
Mr. Santini’s family was led to believe for six months that he purposely pulled onto Country Club Road as an act of ending his life because of the lack of transparency in the case that existed from the moment the crash became an official investigation.
If law enforcement agencies want to win people’s trust, they must first realize they need to admit the bad when it happens among all of the good we truly know they do.
