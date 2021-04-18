The Code Enforcement Department within the City of Fairmont needs to get out of its own way so city council can reignite its derelict home demolition program.
According to Mayor Tom Mainella, city staff have been taking an inventory of the homes that are abandoned and falling down in local neighborhoods. It’s now simply time to follow the council members’ wishes and take action.
Under the previous city manager, who left Fairmont in late 2018, the city previously had a robust derelict home demolition program that was funded with around $400,000 each year.
The methodology currently used to demolish derelict and abandoned homes by the city is costing too much money and taking too much time.
The city does not need to be in the business of buying these properties from their owners before they demolish them. That bogs everything down and, to onlookers, makes it look like the city staff are creating unnecessary work for themselves. The system is actually simpler than that as spelled out in state law.
Chapter 8, Article 12 of the West Virginia Code lays out the process in clear language about how municipalities can execute demolition programs and clean up their cities.
In its previous iteration, the city’s demolition program would buy these properties in a tax sale before tearing down the home. Then, after demolition, the city would put a lien on the property to try and recoup the cost of the demolition.
However, Mainella said, oftentimes, the lien does not lead to any type of repayment to the city.
Many residents who live beside these derelict structures sit, worry and wait when the dilapidated house next door is going to fall and crash on their home or even worse, end up as a hovel for squatters trying to take refuge from the elements. There have been too many instances where squatters set these homes on fire and cause myriad problems for neighbors, law enforcement and the fire department, not to mention ending in an arrest record.
We join Mainella in saying that removing these homes is “a quality of life thing.”
Abandoned homes in any neighborhood only lower the property values of all of the surrounding homes owned by the people who still take pride in their residence and work to keep it maintained.
“We have to do it. It’s a quality of life issue just like providing water and sewage, fixing potholes and making people clean up their property,” said Mainella.
The majority of the city’s abandoned home inventory is in neighborhoods that were built at the turn of the 20th century and the families who built them have either died or moved away making it extremely difficult to identify their owners who may not have any interest in keeping the property.
We implore the city to do whatever is in its power to get this program back on track because the future of Fairmont depends on it.
