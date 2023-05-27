Three days after The Times West Virginian issued a Jeer to the Marion County Commission for writing a questionable $15,000 check to Blackshere Elementary School, County Commissioner Linda Longstreth wrote a letter to County Bookkeeper Marie Lockhart, Deputy County Clerk Tom Antulov and Clerk staffer Lee Kisner stating, “I did not approve this disbursement nor did I approve stamping my signature,” according to county commission documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request.
“I refused to sign off on it and Tom Antulov witnessed everything. He was standing right there because he asked me to sign and I told him ‘I’m not signing a thing,’” Longstreth told The Times West Virginian.
The $15,000 check was written even before the fiscal year that will fund that $15K has even happened yet. In fact, the fiscal year 2023-2024, which begins July 1, “Outside Agency Allocations” request was dated Feb. 28, 2023 and is written in what clearly appears to be the handwriting of two different people. The ink on Marion County Commissioner Bobby DeVaul’s oath of office had barely dried before he started finding a way to get funding for his pet project.
There was one county commission check originally cut that listed Blackshere Basketball Org, which after a search of West Virginia businesses with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, does not exist. The contact person listed was Daniel “Danny” DeVaul, a teacher at North Marion High and son of then-principal of Blackshere Elementary, Jane DeVaul. Danny DeVaul is the brother of Bobby DeVaul. (As of mid-May Jane DeVaul has been moved to Mannington Middle School to be principal there.) The phone number listed on the check request application is that of Blackshere Elementary, which does not have a basketball gymnasium.
And when Commissioner DeVaul hired his lifelong friend Matthew “Matt” Offutt to be director of events and media for Marion County, Offutt turned in a resume that states he is CEO of Blackshere Basketball Organization, 04/2022 to present. However, Offutt does not own a business or 501(c)3 nonprofit of that name. In fact, the organization does not exist, except maybe via a Facebook page. A check with the Internal Revenue Service, which governs all U.S. nonprofits, shows there is no such organization either.
In 2022, DeVaul and Offutt staged the Robert DeVaul Memorial Basketball Clinic at North Marion High and it is planned to be held again in July at East Fairmont High. DeVaul’s sister Kristin DeVaul was principal at North Marion until mid-May when she took a position in the Marion County Schools’ central office.
The original check request was for $20,000 but was voided because there is no such entity. On line 2 of the check request application, it asks all applicants to state “What services does the agency provide?”
The application states “Charity Basketball Clinic for Alzheimer’s. Free Clinic for Kids. Basketball Camps throughout the School year.”
The question remains as to what Blackshere Elementary School did with the $15,000 since Bobby DeVaul’s connection to the school has now been lessened. Was Bobby DeVaul cut a check on the school’s bank account? Was Danny DeVaul cut a check from the school’s bank account? We’re guessing the Alzheimer’s Association was not cut a check from the elementary school’s account.
This complete lack of transparency and clearly breaking the rules is shameful, especially for a new county commissioner who claims to want to be a role model for children. Basketball camps and getting kids active in the state with one of the highest, if not the highest, number of people with diabetes and heart disease, are great ventures, however, there is a better way to stage such events. The county commission checkbook is not your personal feeding trough and rules and regulations and laws matter.
Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli told The Times West Virginian that “it’s a mystery” as to how the rubber stamps ended up on the check request. He said County Commission President Ernie VanGilder’s signature was rubber stamped as well. Cinalli said he believes a former county administrative assistant who recently resigned had been coerced into rubber stamping the checks. Cinalli did not disclose the name of the former employee, but said she was close to retirement.
“Linda told the bookkeeping staff that she wanted two commissioners to sign the check application,” Cinalli said.
Tom Antulov confirmed to The Times West Virginian that he witnessed Longstreth question why her name was rubber stamped on the check request.
“I just know she didn’t want it rubber stamped,” Antulov said.
Actions like this are counter productive to other efforts that are underway to improve the quality of life in Marion County. Actions like these are not above-board and transparent. In fact, they give Marion County a black eye and it’s rather difficult to execute a fruitful economic development strategy when you’ve got characters in positions of leadership who do not care for the rules.
Longstreth made it clear that she did not want her name on any of these shenanigans.
“This is not personal. This is about being transparent and telling the taxpayers where their money goes. And if we do that, we’re being professional and doing the right thing,” Longstreth said.
