The Marion County Board of Education is in the process of hiring a new leader after School Superintendent Randy Farley announced he will retire June 30.
However, the public knows little about the process, who has applied for the position, nor has been given a chance to provide any input in the process.
Every aspect of government functions better in the open, whether it’s a small town council in Idaho, a county commission in Arizona or our very own Marion County Board of Education.
Residents, particularly parents of children who attend Marion County Schools, deserve an open and forthright system that welcomes new ideas, and gives parents and taxpayers a platform to be heard.
Open government goes far beyond being able to view a school board or a county commission’s financial statements. (To view the Marion County Board of Education’s finances, go online at https://wveis.k12.wv.us/schoolFinance/sf000018.cfm). Open government also involves an approach that seeks to disseminate information in a proactive manner to ensure every consumer is reached.
Hiring a school superintendent is a huge decision. After all, the school superintendent is the chief executive officer of the entire school system.
In many states and in numerous jurisdictions across the U.S., school boards host multiple town hall events where they introduce the three to five school superintendent finalists to the public.
At these town hall events, the finalists are allowed to discuss their backgrounds, why they entered public education and also get an opportunity to cast his or her vision for the school district with the children being priority No. 1. And, first and foremost, the public gets to ask questions to the finalists.
No such events are planned here in Marion County.
And there is one other way in which the Board of Education can increase transparency and provide more accountability to the voters, parents and taxpayers.
Each school board member has every right to speak on the issues being taken up at each meeting. It’s appalling when a reporter calls a board of education member and his or her only response is, “Have you talked to the board president?” This is how we’ve always done it is not the appropriate defense of such draconian policy.
The voters who elected each school board member deserve to know where his or her board member stands on every issue. Wondering where any elected official stands on an issue should never be left to guesswork.
Otherwise, when an elected official is not allowed to speak and have a voice, it’s quite likely he or she could be perceived as a do-nothing, simply taking up space. Marion County taxpayers who fund that school levy each year deserve better than this.
While we all understand the need to have a unified message that comes from the chairman of the board, each board member has the right to speak his or her mind and be heard, especially in a public meeting.
Preliminary budget numbers show the district could experience a $2.7 million budget shortfall, which they plan to fill using CARES Act funds. The question now becomes ‘How sustainable is this funding option?’ because we cannot count on another CARES Act bill in the future.
The bottom line is that open government functions best, even in times of crisis.
