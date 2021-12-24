Evidence from all corners of our planet shows the world’s environment under relentless assault of a warming climate. Freakish storms spin off lethal tornados that zig and zag and roll across the Midwestern landscape in an unseasonably warm December. Polar ice caps melt on their undersides from warmer waters rising from ancient depths. Forest fires burn all along the country’s west coast and no longer have a defined season, stretching from the beginning of the calendar to its last page. The Colorado River, which quenches the thirst of millions, both man and beast, is running dry. And yet, as we all are pushed here to this perilous precipice, a perch from which we can see all the scars, a place from which there may be no return, our senior senator, Joe Manchin, cannot bring himself to look climate change square in the eye and legislate for the salvation of man.
In the face of danger, Manchin has the look of a self-centered man who cares only about his hold on power, the next election and his personal wealth — small matters for small people when so much is at stake.
As detailed in a recent Washington Post story, Sen. Manchin, D-W.Va., is operating from a singularly advantageous position in an evenly divided Senate. Where he sits, he can and does direct the nation’s debate, dictating what policies pass muster and which are tossed into the dustbin of history.
By way of example, families all around West Virginia and the country will soon receive their last check from the Child Tax Credit program and, as such, thousands of families here at home will once again fall beneath the poverty line, their opportunities at a better life delayed if not denied by Sen. Manchin, who said out loud that he worries we are creating an entitlement society.
No one person in our government should wield the power to determine who struggles to pay their bills, who has food in the refrigerator and who can buy their kids some shoes. No one who cannot envision a generational system of affordable child care — a feature of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill — but imagines instead generations of entitlement, no one who can be so dismissive of the struggles of others, who knows not of the grinding effects of poverty, no one like that should hold the keys to the car. And no one who can assure his own wealth by passing or rejecting legislation should be sneering at those who are having trouble putting gas in the tank.
But Manchin does.
What the Washington Post story clearly shows is that Manchin is an opportunist, and a bit of a hypocrite, operating from an ethically dubious public policy position. While he shields the carbon extraction industry of his native state from further economic erosion and plays to the concerns of the legion of conservative voters back home by railing against handouts and budget-busting bills, he is simultaneously adding to the accumulation of wealth in his own business portfolio and setting the stage for his reelection.
It is fair to question the senator’s motivations.
According to The Post, Manchin’s latest financial disclosure report says that the family coal business, Enersystems, paid him a tidy $492,000 in interest, dividends and other income in 2020, and that his share of the firm is worth between $1 million and $5 million.
Manchin likes to say that his investments are in a blind trust, that he does not know how any piece of legislation would affect his holdings. But that is not true — and he knows as much. According to The Post’s story, Manchin signed a sworn statement saying he was aware of the earnings. So, no, not so blind.
It is troubling enough that in this day and age, Manchin’s business is making millions by taking waste coal from long-abandoned mines and selling it to a power plant that emits air pollution at a higher rate than any other plant in the state, but it is highly suspect that Manchin killed a major provision in the Biden climate agenda, a $150 billion plan to push coal plants toward cleaner energy. That, of course, would have inflicted serious damage to the family business.
Manchin had a choice — and he chose his bank account and his reelection over our clean air and water, over our forests and ice caps, over one-third of the Earth’s animal and plant species projected to become extinct by 2050 if current greenhouse gas emissions trajectories continue.
That, of course, would be a catastrophic loss that would irreversibly reduce biodiversity and alter both ecosystems and human societies across the globe.
It would indubitably change life as we know it — and not in a good way.
But, hey, Joe would make a tidy profit in the process.
And that, by all appearances, is what concerns our senior senator the most and what concerns us most about our senior senator.
—The Register-Herald
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.