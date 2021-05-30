If the business community and elected officials are serious about making West Virginia a place that outsiders would feel welcome moving to, they should consider a large group of people who feel completely left out.
West Virginians who identify as LGBTQ often leave the Mountain State because they do not want to live in fear. No one should live in fear that — at any moment — he or she could lose a job, a place to live or be attacked in public simply because of whom he or she loves.
There are a number of the bill’s supporters who are hoping Marion County’s favorite son — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin — will sign on as a co-sponsor of the bill in the Senate. If Manchin supports the bill, the hope is then that Republican senators such as Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah, along with fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, will join in co-sponsorship as well.
The Equality Act was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 18 by its lead sponsor, U.S. Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-Rhode Island. After being approved in the U.S. House on Feb. 25, on a party line vote of 224 yays and 206 nays, the bill moved to the U.S. Senate, and was given its required two readings before being sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee where it has sat dormant since March 17.
If approved, the law would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and “other federal nondiscrimination laws to provide clear, explicit protections clarifying that the prohibitions against sex discrimination include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. These protections would apply in the contexts of housing, public accommodations, credit, federally funded programs (including education), and federal jury service,” according to the National Women’s Law Center.
However, the longer the bill sits in committee, it’s chances of passage lessen each day. And, the saddest part about the Equality Act is that U.S. lawmakers have been attempting to pass this type of anti-discrimination bill since 1972.
However, this time the circumstances are different, as the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled in a case known as Bostock v. Clay County that employment discrimination against LGBTQ Americans is sex discrimination, which is prohibited under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Equality Act of 2021 would merely codify the Bostock ruling by listing orientation and gender identity as prohibited grounds for employment discrimination under federal law.
History has proven that when states fail to take proper action to provide a remedy for U.S. citizens, the federal government can take the opportunity to step in and fill that void.
The West Virginia Legislature missed an opportunity to pass a law that prohibited these types of discrimination when House Bill 2998 was introduced on March 9.
Del. Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, the bill’s lead sponsor, was joined in sponsorship by fellow Republicans Del. Ken Reed and Del. Jason Barrett, both of Berkeley County. The bill also had the support of three Democrats, including House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, Del. Larry Rowe of Kanawha, and Del. Joey Garcia from right here in Marion County.
This year’s failed attempt to pass what has been dubbed the Fairness Act was a second chance in two years to create a legal framework in West Virginia law that would provide peace of mind to a huge swath of people.
We urge Sen. Manchin to support the Equality Act of 2021 for our neighbors, our families and our co-workers and a better West Virginia.
