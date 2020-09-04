Inspiration can come from the most humble of places.
We applaud WVU alumna Deborah Miller, of Preston County, who recently started a $50,000 scholarship for African American students in WVU’s Department of Mathematics. She received her inspiration for the scholarship from the film “Hidden Figures,” which tells part of the life story of White Sulphur Springs native Katherine Johnson, who passed away this past February.
Miller said the scholarship is her way to honor Johnson’s work at the Langley Research Center, part of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics and later NASA, in Hampton, Virginia. Johnson did some amazing work while serving there as a pool mathematician.
Miller’s endowed $50,000 gift is part of the university’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, which aims to “boost scholarship aid for students from underrepresented groups as part of the WVU Foundation’s “We Are Stronger Together” fundraising initiative,” according to a WVU press release.
According to Miller, the scholarship is her way to show gratitude for Johnson’s “groundbreaking work” in hopes the scholarship will encourage others who may have a similar gift for numbers. In the event a math student doesn’t qualify, students seeking physics, astronomy and statistics degrees will be considered.
“Katherine is my hero,” Miller told WVU officials. “I’m so glad there was such a woman who could inspire us.”
Johnson’s work was amazing on two fronts — she was a woman and African-American and it was 1960s America. (The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not begin counting female minorities in workforce data reports until 1980.)
Katherine Johnson did awe-inspiring things using numbers. She calculated the launch window for NASA astronaut Alan Shepard’s 1961 Mercury mission. In 1962, computers were used for the first time to calculate John Glenn’s orbit around Earth. According to Johnson, NASA officials called on her to verify the numbers that were generated by the computers. She also calculated the trajectory for the 1969 Apollo flight to the moon.
“This scholarship honors Katherine Johnson’s legacy by ensuring future generations of African American students can follow in her footsteps,” Eberly College Dean Gregory Dunaway said. “Deborah Miller’s generosity will have a tangible impact on the future of individual students as well as on the fields of math and science writ large.”
During her more than 20 years working for the WVU Foundation, Miller saw plenty of awe-inspiring stories, while also seeing the deep needs students have. As WVU puts it, “Her work in philanthropy deepened her appreciation for the unique minds of mathematicians, scientists and engineers and highlighted the need for scholarships at WVU.”
Acts such as Miller’s can go unnoticed in this time in our country, which faces severe political division and protests in the aftermath of police shootings involving Black Americans.
It could be that Miller herself could inspire others to take this same or similar path and honor someone for their contribution to society.
We are inspired by Miller’s act of kindness and can only wish for more stories like these, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic drones onward towards fall and winter.
