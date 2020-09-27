Ceasing the theatre arts and music education degree programs at Fairmont State University is a bad decision that may have long-term negative impacts on the university and the greater community of Marion County.
Many decision makers in Marion County were caught off guard by the decision to end these programs. Members of the Marion County Legislative Delegation have stated the university didn’t even reach out to them for any assistance, grants or other help to make it work. Where was the dialogue?
And this decision came at what many are calling their worst year yet with the coronavirus and the earlier closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center and all of the jobs that were lost.
The arts play an integral part of any community. Along with access to adequate health care, recreational opportunities and public education, the arts are also a key aspect of quality of life that site locators look at when deciding on whether to locate a new business.
And, according to Fairmont State professor Fran Kirk, a number of students have gone on to work in multiple positions all the way up to television programs and touring theatre productions.
In executing its mission, Fairmont State University should never be in a position to detract from the quality of life for Marion County, however, we believe that’s exactly what this decision will do in the long run.
We applaud and support members of the community who have been pleading with Fairmont State since its May vote to revisit its decision to shelf their music and theatre arts education degree programs.
Seeing no other recourse, professors Kirk, Galen Hansen and local public school theatre teacher Celi Oliveto have recently filed a lawsuit that seeks to get the university’s board of governor’s to step back, take a deep breath and be more transparent with how this decision was made.
We understand that those degree programs were under review for what has been described as poor performance and/or low enrollment, however, we also see the point made by Kirk, Hansen and Oliveto and what they describe as a violation of the West Virginia open meetings laws governing institutions of higher education.
And we also understand that the university has stated previously that it will continue to offer similar programs for the community, however, that will be more difficult to do if there isn’t a slate of hungry student actors who are seeking experience on stage and in stage work.
It’s time to crack open the books and meeting minutes and let the community in on what many perceive as a decision made in secret.
It is also time university President Mirta Martin commented on the matter and opened an authentic dialogue with professors who will lose their jobs, the students who will now have to transfer to another university and to the community who support fine arts programs the university has offered over the years and want to see them continue. Up to this point, any information coming from the university has been shielding Martin as it comes from the public relations staff.
It would be in everyone’s best interest if Martin — who gives direction to the board of governor’s — would show cause for ceasing the two programs, which have turned out hundreds of talented and gifted musicians and educators over the decades.
If there is nothing to hide, then start a conversation. Bring the community in and let’s have a talk.
