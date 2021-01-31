In the month of January, 11,675,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment compensation benefits at the same time states continued to report rising numbers of deaths and new infections from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 437,000 Americans have died from the deadly virus since March 2020.
Also happening during the same timeframe are the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines slowly being distributed and injected in the arms of the elderly, health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, teachers and those 65 and older, if they have access to the vaccine.
To try and quell the madness, the new administration of President Joe Biden has written a new COVID-19 relief package his team believes will help stop some of the financial heartache brought on by the virus that continues to prove “it is not going anywhere,” as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has said numerous times. Case in point are the new coronavirus variants — particularly the one that originated in South Africa — that have come ashore in the great Palmetto State of South Carolina.
Dubbed the “American Rescue Plan,” the $1.9 trillion plan would pay for 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of Biden’s administration and provide another round of aid to stabilize the economy. Biden’s plan comes less than a month after Congress passed more than $900 billion for COVID-19 relief programs and government funding of $1.4 trillion and myriad tax provisions. And both Biden’s and Trump’s last bills would follow the CARES Act, which had a $2.2 trillion price tag.
The Biden proposal calls for providing $1,400 checks for most Americans, a month after the Trump administration secured $600 checks for most Americans based on their 2019 tax return. The problem we see with the $1,400 checks is that not everybody needs a check. If the checks do happen, the government needs to find a way to ensure the employed do not receive one.
Biden’s new proposal would also provide another temporary boost in unemployment benefits and extend a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September 2021.
The most controversial part of Biden’s plan is a move that would hike the federally-mandated minimum wage to $15 an hour, a long-time sticking point for Republicans.
We question how the American economy can afford Biden’s bill in tandem with a hike in the minimum wage?
One of the first Republican naysayers was Sen. John Cornyn, Rep.-Texas, who tweeted, “Remember that a bipartisan $900 billion #COVID19 relief bill became law just 18 days ago.”
However, Biden responded to Cornyn by saying that the December Trump-endorsed bill was only “a down payment” and his plan will focus on rebuilding the economy.
For years, economists and small business owners have fought hikes to the minimum wage saying that, in the long run, it is the consumer who pays for the wage hike in the form of increased prices in the aisles and the checkout lanes. Some small business owners also have historically cried foul saying they will have to cut staff due to market-driven constraints, such as consumers not willing to pay for price increases for goods they can find elsewhere at a lower price.
While we don’t have the answer, something has to give.
Just ask the more 11.6 million Americans who filed for unemployment this month.
