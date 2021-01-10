On Dec. 14, health care workers in the U.S. began getting the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, a move that started to give the country a ray of hope after nine months of COVID fatigue.
As we approach the one month mark that the vaccine has been available, the nation’s track record thus far for getting the vaccine in America’s arms is a mixed bag of results.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 88,128 doses of the vaccine have been administered from among the 109,440 doses the state received.
And while some counties have hosted drive-thru vaccination events, such as the one held Thursday in Mercer County, the shots seem to be doled out on a messy, first-come, first-served basis.
The event held at Brushfork National Guard Armory in Mercer County saw hundreds wait in a long line of cars to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Register-Herald, Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said there were “almost 600” doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“Just think of the lives that we saved just yesterday,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “How many did we save? How much is that worth? You can’t put a price on that. We’re giving life and hope to these people.”
The clinics were the first in a series of 10 events being held across the state on various dates. The vaccination events are being organized through the governor’s “Save Our Wisdom” program, which aims to provide vaccines to all individuals age 80 and older, as well as all Pre-K-12 school teachers and staff age 50 and older.
West Virginia has even won praise for its vaccination efforts despite being spread out and rural. Months before the Pfizer vaccine was approved, it was common knowledge that most local health departments did not have the type of refrigeration systems needed to store the Pfizer vaccine in order to maintain its efficacy. Meanwhile, larger more populated states have been able to team with the large drug store chains Walgreens and CVS to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes.
It was no secret that deploying the vaccine was going to take patience and time and that some people would resist taking it. However, the coronavirus keeps proving it is not going to magically disappear.
Since Jan. 1, Marion County has had 511 new coronavirus cases at the same time, the state’s COVID-19 death toll jumped by 209 residents. From Friday to Saturday, West Virginia added 1,888 new COVID-19 cases and the daily positivity rate is 8.12%. Each of Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties are currently in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 alert system map. There are currently no counties in the yellow or green statewide.
In the meantime, residents can call 833-734-0965, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to ask questions about when they are eligible for the vaccine and where they can get it administered.
As the numbers of new COVID-19 cases keep rising, we urge the governor, the West Virginia National Guard and the Marion County Health Department to do everything in their power to speed up the vaccination process.
