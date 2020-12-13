Each year, governmental entities spend millions of dollars on studies ranging from such topics as the cost and feasibility of upgrading a county’s legacy fairgrounds to what could a city do with a derelict section of its core business district to spark economic development.
And then there are the annual report cards that sometimes spring forward from these studies that attach a metaphorical letter grade on an issue whether it be the quality of a county’s school system or the status of a state’s roads and bridges.
Earlier this month, the American Society of Civil Engineers West Virginia Chapter enlisted engineering students at Fairmont State University to study the state of West Virginia’s infrastructure. The 55-page, in-depth report took a practical approach regarding its findings on the current status of West Virginia’s bridges, dams, drinking water, roads and wastewater systems.
The first-ever “Report Card for West Virginia’s Infrastructure” gave the Mountain State a ‘D’ on each of the five categories. (Roads and bridges actually each received a D+ due to a recent infusion of cash and attention from the “Roads to Prosperity” program hailed by Gov. Jim Justice). So, what does a D letter grade mean to the ASCE?
Engineers said infrastructure that is given a ‘D’ grade is at-risk.
“The infrastructure is in fair to poor condition and mostly below standard, with many elements approaching the end of their service life. A large portion of the system exhibits significant deterioration. Condition and capacity are of significant concern with strong risk of failure.”
The study found that 21% of the state’s 7,291 bridges are “structurally deficient,” much higher than the national average of 7% deficiency. The report card also points out that replacing, widening, strengthening or repairing the state’s bridges would cost $2.9 billion.
Of the state’s 7,291 bridges, 907 of them have been designated as having a load capacity issue. In other words, they’ve degraded to a point they can no longer hold up the original weight they were built to withstand. This equates to 12.4% of all bridges in West Virginia, compared to 10% nationally. The “Roads to Prosperity” program also removed all of West Virginia’s bridges that had been labeled “poor condition” upon its most recent inspection.
All is not gloom and doom in the ASCE Report Card. The study points out that the West Virginia Division of Highways is stepping up efforts to extend the service life of the state’s system of bridges and prevent structural deterioration by using improved construction and repair materials going forward.
The state’s bridges are the most costly part of infrastructure that needs a windfall of revenue that will fund a modernization of the system. But there are other needs as well.
Infrastructure, as you can see, does not come without a heavy price tag.
The study also found that 75% of West Virginia’s dams are currently classified as being a high hazard potential yet it would cost an estimated $900 million to modernize the dams in the state and return them to safe classifications. And this does not take into consideration the $302 million in unmet funding currently being requested by water utility providers in West Virginia.
So, where does this all end up? The answer is simple.
Write letters to your members of the state and U.S. Congress. Then, write the same letters to the governor.
These aspects of modern living are things we often take for granted and assume will always be there.
It’s time for West Virginians to wake up and get involved.
