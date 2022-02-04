Last week's votes by the boards of governors at Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community and Technical College to re-merge the two schools continues to raise concerns.
However, a deeper dive into some of the players and issues involved makes the proposal clearer.
Last year, Gov. Jim Justice appointed Fairmont resident Larry Puccio to the Pierpont Board of Governors, just months after the two schools signed separation agreements.
According to the West Virginia Ethics Commission, in a report the Commission received May 13, 2021, Puccio was serving as a paid lobbyist for Fairmont State University. According to the same document, Puccio is also a paid lobbyist for the Greenbrier Resort Hotel, which is owned by the governor and his family.
At face value, Puccio's appointment appears to be a conflict of interest. How can he serve the best interests of the community and technical college while also having taken money from Fairmont State, which has been trying to takeover Pierpont for at least two years?
According to West Virginia Sen. Bob Beach, D-13, both faculty representatives on Pierpont’s Board of Governors were “bullied behind closed doors” during the board’s executive session for speaking critically of seeking a partnership, as we reported Jan. 27.
“Those two faculty members were then not allowed to return to their fellow faculty members to discuss things further. I think that’s totally out of line,” Beach said in a phone interview.
Beach said Fairmont State wants the merger because it needs to grow student enrollment and its “dorms are only about 60% occupied."
On top of that, Moody's Investor Services reported last year that Fairmont State has “approximately $63.5 million in total debt,” and experienced a decline in enrollment for the past five years.
In various meetings, prior to the start of this year's West Virginia Legislature, at least two state lawmakers who represent Marion County, brought up an issue surrounding the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Building, which houses Pierpont's rather robust Airframe and Powerplant Program. It appears that Pierpont got the worst part of the deal in 2021 when signing separation agreements because the building was turned over to Fairmont State to use for its airline pilot training program.
Fairmont State only gave Pierpont $2.5 million for the building, but the university's pilot training program has only has seven students enrolled, compared to Pierpont's aviation program which has more than 150 students who are being trained to enter the workforce where they can make anywhere from $17 to $37 per hour.
Meanwhile, according to a study by Emsi, a nationally-recognized economic development agency based in Moscow, Idaho, there is zero demand for airline pilots in a 26-county area surrounding Marion County. A broader Emsi study of 52 counties also proved zero demand for airline pilots.
Is it not the goal of Fairmont State's programs to provide jobs in West Virginia?
Another dismal part of what everyone thought was the final separation agreement between Pierpont and Fairmont State was how Pierpont would disentangle itself from bonds the two schools issued to build residence halls and a parking garage.
"As a result of the Final Separation Agreement, Pierpont committed to pay Fairmont State a total of $16,300,000 through 2032 for a portion of debt service on the 2021 Bonded Indebtedness (dorms, parking garage). Additionally, Fairmont State agreed to refund the 2012 Series Bonds, removing Pierpont as a joint issuer of the debt. The issuance of Revenue Refunding Bonds, the 2021 Series A was completed on July 6, 2021 and resulted in a gain of $137,770 and an economic gain of $5,283,238," according to Fairmont State's financial statements.
As of Dec. 31, Pierpont's budget was in the black even after paying $1.95 million to Fairmont State as part of the 2021 Separation Agreement.
Re-merging Pierpont and Fairmont State has the appearance of a predatory act by the larger school that would undo a well-planned divorce. Leave the schools separated.
