We’re all familiar with the days set aside as national holidays, but there is reason to celebrate this weekend on a special day that many Americans seem to overlook.
Sunday, September 17 is Constitution Day.
September 17 honors the day on which 39 attendees of the Constitutional Convention gathered in Philadelphia to sign what was supposed to be a revised Articles of Confederation. The goal of the convention, which was originally convened on May 14, 1787, was to hammer out some questions the new government faced, such as how many Congressional representatives will each state have, how much power will the central government have and should the states elect their representatives to Congress?
Delegates George Mason, Elbridge Gerry, and Edmund Randolph refused to sign the document because they firmly believed it needed a Bill of Rights. They were also concerned that the new Constitution “had crafted a powerful national government that was destined to seize political power, swallow up the states, and abuse the rights of the American people,” according to The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
Elder statesman Benjamin Franklin sort of came to the rescue by imploring each delegate to question their own infallibility before they began picking apart this new framework for a new country.
Franklin had written a speech and handed it over to his fellow Pennsylvania delegate, James Wilson, who read it to the convention.
“In these Sentiments, Sir, I agree to this Constitution, with all its Faults, if they are such: because I think a General Government necessary for us, and there is no Form of Government but what may be a Blessing to the People if well administred; and I believe farther that this is likely to be well administred for a Course of Years, and can only end in Despotism as other Forms have done before it, when the People shall become so corrupted as to need Despotic Government, being incapable of any other,” reads an excerpt of Franklin’s speech.
Reading Franklin’s speech, Wilson went on to say that he doubted any other Constitutional Convention could craft a better Constitution than the one they were about to vote on that day.
“For when you assemble a Number of Men to have the Advantage of their joint Wisdom, you inevitably assemble with those Men all their Prejudices, their Passions, their Errors of Opinion, their local Interests, and their selfish Views. From such an Assembly can a perfect Production be expected?” the speech continues.
Franklin was concerned about how this fledgling nation’s new allies that came to their aid during the American Revolution would view this uncertainty. He also had valid concerns about the residents of each young American state and how residents would receive news that the Convention had failed to create a “perfect” Constitution.
“I hope therefore that for our own Sakes, as a Part of the People, and for the Sake of our Posterity, we shall act heartily & unanimously in recommending this Constitution, wherever our Influence may extend, and turn our future Thoughts and Endeavours to the Means of having it well administred,” the speech continues.
These words and Franklin’s sentiments are still valid today. We are not perfect and while the Constitution is not perfect, those same Founders put in place a system to amend the Constitution to protect freedoms not addressed in the original document.
West Virginians have even more reason to celebrate Constitution Day than others. While Louise Leigh, a retired medical technologist in California had been attempting to get Constitution Day enshrined as a national holiday since 1997, it was Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., who actually made it happen.
In December 2004, Byrd added wording to an omnibus bill passed by Congress that established the event observed today.
The law requires educational institutions that receive federal funds to hold an educational program about the U.S. Constitution on September 17.
According to The National Archives, the U.S. Constitution “stands as a model of cooperative statesmanship” and exemplifies “the art of compromise.”
So, this year, we should be more aware than ever of attempts to create despotic laws and limit human rights and freedoms while still questioning our own infallibility.
