A bill introduced on the first day of the West Virginia Legislature would allow local school districts to fire teachers if they go on strike.
The bill comes in response to the reality that West Virginia teachers went on strike two of the last three years, actions that captured the national spotlight on the issue of teacher pay. Critics of both strikes said the action placed the state in a poor light.
The question we have is this: Is this the kind of heavy-handed approach that needs to be taken with the people who we entrust to shape the lives of our most precious asset — our children?
We also question the timing of the bill. Slogging through a worldwide pandemic that has forced remote learning and claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans, is probably not the best time to offer up this type of punitive legislation.
Add to the fact that West Virginia quite often faces a teacher shortage each year at the start of school, we question how such a bill — should it become law — would play out.
Let’s say there is a work action, the term the teacher’s union has used in lieu of the word strike. Are our kids going to head to their classrooms the next day with a substitute or no teacher at all?
Who will be there for the kids?
Where are the teachers with all of the prerequisite qualifications going to come from to fill these positions?
We are not sure this has been thought all the way through or even taken into account the long-term impact on the Mountain State.
Firing is not the only focus of the bill. As written, the bill allows boards of education to order “the prorated salary or hourly pay of a public employee to be forfeited for each day” teachers take part in a strike. The bill also bars county school superintendents from closing schools “in anticipation of or to facilitate a strike.”
Another thing that is puzzling is that West Virginia already bans teacher strikes. And, in 1990, the state Supreme Court ruled a strike that took place that year was illegal.
Of course, since it is the first week of the session, nobody knows how much traction the bill will receive.
Similar anti-strike provisions were removed from an education bill that passed the Legislature in 2019.
We recommend lawmakers sit down with teachers and have a discussion knowing that each school district currently has collective bargaining agreements in place with teacher’s unions.
Our hope is that the best form of legislation could arise from a healthy, open discussion of that status of public education in West Virginia.
No lawmaker should pass a bill that could hurt our children, and at this point, this bill sounds like it would do that very thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.