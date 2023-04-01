There are two projects — one underway and one recently completed — in the City of Fairmont that are designed to enhance the quality of life for residents and guests alike.
However, both projects have come under fire recently from city residents.
A newly-installed mural on the side of the Crawford Building, across the street from Fox’s Pizza along Fairmont Avenue cost the city $5,500 and was approved by city council at the February 16 council meeting.
The second project is a section of sidewalks now under construction from Fleming Avenue to McLane Drive. In the planning since 2018, the $705,157 project funded by tax-increment dollars includes new guardrails and an intricate drainage system underneath the roadway.
One resident — who ran a failed bid for a city council seat in 2022 — and also owns a dance studio along Fairmont Avenue, publicly cried foul about the mural this week at city council. Shawna Santee said the mural as an advertisement for the company that created the mural — LovingWV.
Meanwhile, the city attorney and city staff had already vetted the artwork for the mural and found exactly the opposite to be true. They decided the art depicts West Virginia culture, and does not serve as an advertisement for LovingWV. The mural does include the company’s name, but it is in a small font and stashed away into the lower left corner of the mural.
Turns out it was also Santee who initially voiced opposition to the sidewalk project along Locust Avenue. At least one resident has called The Times West Virginian to complain about the project as well.
He had real-life concerns, as opposed to Santee’s rant about spending money.
He is worried that during periods of prolonged rainfall, his basement will flood again. He said the problem dates back to when the original drainage system was installed downhill from Fleming Avenue at the intersection of Country Club Road and Locust Avenue more than 70 years ago. He believes — unless the sidewalk installers get it right this time — the drainage problem at that same intersection will only be exacerbated because of the sidewalks as they would prohibit proper water flow during downpours.
Despite valid concerns raised about these two projects, The Times West Virginian supports the city’s efforts to tidy things up by installing public art and new sidewalks.
There are numerous studies that show public art enhances the quality of life.
According to the Seattle-based nonprofit Giving Compass, public art has a community-building aspect that “can combat feelings of anxiety and social isolation. When locals participate in creating public art, these effects are amplified. A 2018 London-based survey found that 84% of respondents believed participating in public art projects benefited their well-being.”
Information from the U.S. Department of Transportation proves that sidewalks bring about a similar result. They can change the way citizens feel about their city.
“In addition to reducing walking along roadway crashes, sidewalks reduce other pedestrian crashes. Roadways without sidewalks are more than twice as likely to have pedestrian crashes as sites with sidewalks on both sides of the street,” states a USDOT website. “Sidewalks provide many benefits including safety, mobility, and healthier communities.”
Its common knowledge that West Virginia has some of the poorest health outcomes in the entire U.S. in terms of heart disease, diabetes and obesity.
Any improvements the city can make to get people moving and feel better about their community, we welcome with open arms.
