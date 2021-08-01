Often after a storm blows through an area, a rainbow can appear to warm the hearts of all who witness its colorful display.
However, for the Disability Action Center, it’s taken about a month and a half to find their rainbow after the devastating storms of mid-June that flooded their building.
Wherever they are visible, rainbows come as a sign of new hope and make their viewer feel renewed and ready to shake off their troubles of the past.
And that’s exactly what Marion County saw this past week when West Virginia Senators Bob Beach, D-13, of Morgantown, and Mike Caputo, D-13, of Rivesville, donated $100,000 each to help the DAC buy its new building.
The generous donations were presented at the Marion County Commission meeting Wednesday and come from discretionary funds lawmakers have access to for constituents in their districts. Originally, the two senators said they were able to donate $44,000 each, but after further checking, they found the figure was much higher.
What’s happening here is a tremendous act of support that we applaud and say, “This is just what our community needs.” Bravo, senators Beach and Caputo.
These two men have planted a stake in the ground that says we are going to help and support the less fortunate. We are going to ensure that people with physical and intellectual disabilities are not hidden or left behind in Marion County.
At the same time, this entire quest for a new facility for the DAC is a testament of grit and determination of not only DAC Executive Director Julie Sole, but another person who buckled down and helped intercede on behalf of the DAC. That person is Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
It was Shaw who summoned Beach and Caputo and other community leaders to a meeting where the two senators first announced their original donations. From there, hearts were opened and a plan was put in place to right the ship that is the DAC.
It’s actions like these that instill pride in one’s community and show how new ideas and working for the greater good is essential to sustaining a favorable quality of life.
When Sole said she just could not fathom spending precious donor funds to restore their flooded facility on Benoni Avenue, she meant it and she was right. What Sole did was simply good stewardship of funds that were donated to fund the DAC’s programs that teach various life and job skills to its clientele.
With a new facility and hopefully an environment in which we’ve all emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, the DAC’s programs, such as its food service program Feel Good Meals, Feel Good Laundry, Feel Good Fitness and Feel Good Cleaning can thrive and even possibly expand.
In a previous Times West Virginia story, Sole said opportunities like these are important not only for DAC clients, but for the community at large to see their abilities demonstrated in a work environment.
In other words, everybody wins.
So, from this point forward, the dollar amount not been made public yet, but the county commission is on record as saying it plans to donate funds for the DAC’s new building. Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella said the city is also going to make a donation to the DAC’s new location, which will be revealed in the weeks ahead.
It’s our hope that what emerges on the other side of this rainbow is a stronger and renewed DAC serving the city of Fairmont and Marion County and perhaps beyond.
