In the past two weeks, Fairmont’s reputation has been tarnished at a level that residents never imagined.
City Council Member Barry Bledsoe, who was elected in the fall of 2018 with a dubious coin toss, made a second disparaging comment against a fellow elected official who is a person of color and female. First, he called Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) a “ho” on Facebook after it was announced she was selected to be former vice president Joe Biden’s running mate.
Then, a day after Pastor Mike Little of Good Hope Baptist Church in Barrackville pushed Bledsoe to apologize to the guests assembled at the Aug. 20 meeting of the Fairmont Pastoral Alliance, Bledsoe took to social media a second time and made a disparaging comment about Monongalia County Democratic House Delegate Danielle Walker. Before he knew it, many observers who had been keeping tabs on him, captured a screenshot of the remarks.
“If you don’t get rid of that satanic Danielle Walker, you might as well give up!” read the Facebook post from Bledsoe.
Walker didn’t take Bledsoe’s attack sitting down nor did she answer with an attack of her own. She professed her faith.
“I do not hide my faith,” Walker said. “I am a child of God. I do not go around declaring myself to be a Christian because I show it through my actions.”
Here we are, a week later and just days after a packed room called on city council to admonish or remove Bledsoe, and the city is not showing any effort to repair the damage. People are hurt, believe they have been lied to and believe they are downright beating their heads against the wall expecting truth, honesty and transparency, however, it’s simply not there.
The city is hurting. It’s a double dose.
We support any proper legal means at the disposal of city government to remove Barry Bledsoe from his position. We doubt if the city’s reputation can be repaired without doing so.
While Bledsoe apologized, rather weakly it should be noted, his behavior did not change.
“What you do speaks so loudly, I cannot hear what you say,” is an age-old idiom that is proper to use here.
As an elected official representing “The Friendly City,” Bledsoe — as well as any other elected official, i.e., fellow council member David Kennedy — should not get a free pass to parse out their behavior.
At least Kennedy was censured twice by Fairmont City Council. Bledsoe — who did not attend the Aug. 25 council meeting — has yet to even been censured by his colleagues.
Whether at home, in council chambers, staring at a computer screen or at a ballgame — when that time comes back in American life — that council member is always speaking as a city council member. Bledsoe and his colleagues took an oath to represent the city in an honorable manner, as did his colleague, and that is not happening.
We can’t express strongly enough the need to get this done.
