A respected and revered national leader from many years ago who led America through some of the darkest hours in our history once made this statement: “America will never be destroyed from outside. If we falter and lose our freedom, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” Abraham Lincoln foresaw the possibility of the effect that continued prosperity and power could bring about.
I may be disillusioned, but I feel that the majority have like beliefs and are alarmed for our country and its welfare.
In most of our popular thinking, we have become a society of pretense and pretenders. We have become actors in the pageant of life who have lost our true identity and become the persons whom we have portrayed for so long. We often mask our inward beliefs and precepts to be included in the circles of social and intellectual acceptance and prominence.
How many of us are afraid to state what we really believe in fear of being thought uninformed, ignorant, bigoted, or out of touch with reality? Truth and honesty have been so manipulated, spun, intellectually disguised, and contaminated that they have become nearly extinct. How many people do you think are totally honest and truthful when pressures of acceptance, prestige, financial and social advancement, and other like pressures are placed upon them?
If we are honest, most of us mistrust much easier than we trust. The questionable actions of many of those who are to be the most trusted, respected, and emulated have severely dampened or totally extinguished our trust in humanity at large.
Too often, in an effort to suppress our good judgment and proper thinking, we place rose-colored glasses on our troubled faces and pretend all is well. We have become quite professional in our ability to turn our heads away from pretense, willful misrepresentation of facts and situations, anti-patriotism, slander of America and its history, and the responsibility of exposing the above mentioned.
We have become sheep who readily follow leaders who do not know where they are going, or, if they do, their attempted destination may be the ultimate destruction of our American way of life as we have known it since our birth as a nation.
It is true that we live in a complex society with problems that our founders could not have dreamed of. But truth, patriotism, and a continued trust in God are still the tools of success that can and will bring us through any and all circumstances.
We pretenders often profess love, but we hate. We pretend to be patriotic, yet allow the daily erosion of our real love of country. We pretend to defend right, yet smile and snicker at wrong. We pretend to uphold the sanctity of marriage, yet are content to allow its dwindling necessity. We pretend to be family-oriented, but spend less meaningful time with our family than ever in history. We pretend to back education and educators, yet defiantly defend wrong in our children as students. We pretend to be a Christian nation, yet fail to display the attributes of Christianity. We pretend to be a people of prayer, yet use it only in times of disaster or eminent danger. We pretend to be unprejudiced, yet are not accepting of those who are different from us.
I could go on, but by now I have likely aroused some anger. Many of the modern so-called intellectuals would define me as a “sky is falling” or “doomsday” fellow. Honestly, at my age, I don’t really care about the evaluations of most modern liberal intellectuals. Their failed leadership has gotten us into this mess called the present.
Americans of my age and even much younger possess an inner pride and patriotism that has been, in many ways, deluded and looked upon as sentimental and weak. If we do not speak out and try to reignite this flame, it will eventually flicker and be quenched by those who want world peace and international acceptance at any cost.
God has blessed America for a reason. When we drift away from or ignore that reason, the outcome Abraham Lincoln predicted long ago will happen. Letters and words on paper can do no more than remind us of our dilemma and destiny.
The solution is an inner determination to speak out and defend our heritage. We live in the greatest land on earth. We cannot allow ourselves, as actors and pretenders, to slumber and succumb to the numbing effect of personal acceptance of the status quo. May God forgive us of our apathy and continue to bless America; our homeland could surely use His blessing presently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.