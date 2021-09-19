It was August 2020 when we thought the City of Fairmont had reached an all-time low when Councilmember Barry Bledsoe called then-Sen. Kamala Harris a “ho” on social media after she was chosen to be Joe Biden’s running mate, and a couple of days later, described West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia County, as “satanic” on social media. (Both Harris and Walker are women of color.)
Unfortunately, public officials in Fairmont seem to have learned zero from the Bledsoe incident or previous similar incidents by fellow Councilmember Karl “David” Kennedy.
The case in point is what happened on Sept. 10, when Mayor Tom Mainella was captured on video calling a man expletives and “an idiot” in front of his pre-school age children. The video shows a disgusted-looking Mainella sitting in his truck while parked alongside Bobby Bombard’s car while Bombard attempts to take his children to day care. As the video progresses, one of Bombard’s daughters told her dad she wanted to go home and began crying amid the fray.
Now, mind you, Mainella did not know that Bombard was filling in for his wife Monica, who for nine years, had taken on morning day-care dropoff duties. However, that day, she asked him to take the kids because she was starting a new job after having been laid off by Mylan Pharmaceuticals as part of the plant’s closure in Morgantown.
Regardless, Mainella should have acted like a decent person, taken a deep breath and used some shred of decorum when he asked Bobby Bombard to roll down his vehicle window. Instead, the mayor did the exact opposite.
Mainella acted like a person of privilege, especially after he asked Bombard if he was calling the police.
“You know who I am, by any chance? I’m the mayor,” Mainella said, followed by a pause in the exchange. “When the police come, who do you think they are going to side with?”
Granted, Bombard didn’t do the best job of parking on that narrow residential street, but that did not give Mainella a free pass to say what he said. That’s the challenge of leadership — taking the high road and functioning with a spirit of cohesion versus division.
Whether at home, in council chambers, staring at a computer screen or driving our city’s streets, that individual is always speaking as a city councilmember. Mainella and his colleagues took an oath to represent the city in an honorable manner, and that is not happening.
At the Sept. 14 City Council meeting, Monica Bombard described the events of Sept. 10.
“They are children. You addressed them several times and told them their father is stupid and an idiot all based on a parking situation,” Monica said. “On 9/11, when we’re supposed to be supporting each other, and being neighbors.
“It’s not Christian. It certainly doesn’t uphold values or morals and it certainly doesn’t uphold the position of the mayor or leadership, and if there is not, you know, disciplinary action or something done, that is on you.”
(It is a rather difficult and complex process to launch a citizens’ petition drive to remove a City Council member from office as we’ve reported previously.)
Mainella gave Monica Bombard a half-baked apology, basically doubling down on his unbecoming behavior.
Mainella apologized “for verbally abusing your husband. It was wrong. I was wrong and I do sincerely apologize to you and to those kids for my behavior. It wasn’t becoming of a Fairmont City councilperson.”
Standing at the City Council podium to support his wife, Bobby Bombard asked Mainella, “What about me?” which is a logical response from anyone who has been treated unfairly by a person who is supposed to be a statesman for their city.
“I’m not going to apologize to you,” Mainella said. “I’m not here to answer your questions.”
Politely, Bobby Bombard asked Mainella a second time why he believed he should not apologize to him, to which Mainella responded, “Because I was there and you weren’t. I know what went on and I’m not going to apologize to you,” Mainella said.
If the city of Fairmont’s collective mouth is not on the floor at Mainella’s behavior, perhaps a citywide values check should be at hand.
Bobby Bombard has every right to an apology and civility from our elected officials as does every citizen of “The Friendly City.”
We’ve stated this before on these pages, that behavior such as this from our elected officials does very little to make our city attractive to others from elsewhere.
City Council needs to take an in-depth look at itself and figure out truly what councilmembers want this city to be.
