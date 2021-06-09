Congratulations to Donna Hage for being appointed to a one-year contract to serve as superintendent of Marion County Schools.
It takes a great deal of courage to step out into a leadership role, so we salute Hage for doing just that.
We also salute the Marion County Board of Education for having followed a search process that appeared transparent and open to the public, however, the process could have been greatly improved.
The board appears to have made the right decision, having picked from a pool of five qualified candidates.
Hage, a Marion County native, comes to the position after having served as assistant school superintendent in Harrison County.
Now, here comes the hard part.
The board of education has to get out of Hage’s way and allow her to lead. Not only that, but the board has to do everything in its power to make Hage successful because when the superintendent is successful, our teachers and our kids are successful. And public education exists to serve the children, not the adults and we should never forget that.
Public education is all about the kids and empowering our schools to do everything possible to teach and bring up the next generation of future leaders for our state and our nation.
Monday’s school board meeting took local diplomacy to an all-time low. It’s one thing to disagree with your fellow school board member, but shouting and making accusations in a public meeting is not professional behavior in the least. The voters deserve and should demand decorum at all costs.
We agree with everyone’s right to disagree on things, however, there comes a point when the debate ends and the opposing sides simply “agree to disagree.”
Kudos to board member Richard Pellegrin who, despite the tense discussion Monday, said he will support Hage in her tenure as superintendent.
And we urge those in the community who were pulling for a different candidate to refocus and pledge to support Hage in her new endeavor so she can focus on improving the lives of our children and continuing to ensure our teachers have all of the resources they need to do their jobs to the best of their abilities.
Hage apparently brings skills to the job that the majority of the school board believed Marion County needs at this juncture.
The past 13 months have been stressful on everyone and that stress was multiplied with our children. Our kids are further behind in their studies than any other time in our modern history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hage’s skill set could be the very thing that rights the ship for our kids due to her experience in curriculum and instruction design.
Hage brings with her recent years of hands-on, innovative teaching strategies and involvement in the classroom. One look at her social media accounts and you see photographs of her giving speeches in training sessions to other educators, or in a classroom reading books to elementary school students.
Not only should the community come together to publicly voice their support for Hage, they should contact their school board members and discuss reconciliation. The board members who had a shouting match Monday need to patch things up for the greater good of the community.
Marion County cannot afford having a sharply divided school board because the focus then shifts from the children to adult pettiness.
Remember, you’re doing this for the kids.
