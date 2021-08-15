It’s almost been two years since a set of bold ideas were unleashed on the city of Fairmont.
Two consultants from Downstream Strategies in Morgantown presented findings of a study to Fairmont City Council on Sept. 27, 2019.
They said that the old YMCA building on Fairmont Avenue and the old Fairmont fire station on Monroe Street could be re-developed into “market-rate housing,” co-working space or a craft brewery restaurant combo or “other creative reuse options.”
“These buildings, which once stood as valuable community assets and a source of local pride, have fallen into disrepair and are now viewed as liabilities. However, with a renaissance afoot in Fairmont, it appears the time is right to restore these buildings’ prominence in downtown,” the $31,000 study states.
The consultants were tasked with suggesting what was termed at the time as “viable downtown redevelopment options for Fairmont,” however, two years later, it seems that very little action has taken place other than the mural that was erected on Monroe Street last year that depicts a scene from the Robert Tinnell film “Feast of the Seven Fishes.”
We get it. We know government moves slowly. We also understand that it’s not the city’s job to get into the craft beer and co-working space businesses either.
Yet, two years later, either the $31,000 study sits on a shelf forgotten or there are simply no parties interested in taking action.
City Council members responded to the Downstream Strategies presentation with excitement that night as the consultants painted a picture of a revamped downtown.
“The study also points out that the A.J. Hays Building ‘could be acquired and creatively repurposed as a below-grade parking lot with a street-level outdoor patio on Monroe Street adjoining the restaurant-brewery. This would provide additional outdoor seating for the restaurant and additional space for live music, entertainment, and the annual Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival,’” states the Times West Virginian story about the study.
“The tall ceilings in the space would also accommodate brewing tanks on the main floor, though the basement would provide ample space for a full brewing facility as it currently features a unique, unconventional layout with unusually tall ceilings,” the study continued.
The thing about studies is that they’re easy for the public to forget. A presentation took place, some excitement was generated, administrations change and then the study sits on a shelf alone, waiting to come to life.
Fairmont deserves better than this. The taxpayers deserve better than this.
Maybe there are other priorities on the list ahead of the study’s recommendations. We know that cleaning up abandoned structures is a priority that seems to be moving along this year.
However, governments should be able to spin more than one plate at a time and get things done.
And, at the same time, let’s not leave behind what we already have available here. Just across the street from the YMCA building sits The Rambling Root, which is a craft brewery combination restaurant.
Could part of the answer be in front of us? And in terms of market-rate housing, there are several developers in the area seeking to do more of this.
The late Deputy Mayor Philip Mason called the 2019 study report a “wonderful presentation” with “a lot of energy” and “great information.”
He said the key was to market the locations and convince developers “to invest here.”
Perhaps it’s time to heed Mason’s words and market these assets. The renaissance can begin now.
