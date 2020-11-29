With 2020 fleeting, Fairmont City Council has one month to clean up the dysfunction and make things right with one local family and the city as a whole.
We believe council members need to go on record demanding Police Chief Steve Shine make a public apology for the death of 72-year-old Steven Gene Santini and then accept his resignation from his position.
Now is the time to make things right because, come January, it will be way too easy for the incoming four new council members to say, “That didn’t happen on my watch” and the entire debacle will all be swept under the rug and into the gloomy annals of local history, while the Santini family spends its second Christmas mourning the loss of their husband, father, brother and uncle.
Admitting wrongdoing in a court document is one thing, but that legal action does nothing to replace something so basic to humanity and our place in this world as a heartfelt apology.
And, the apology is not just for the Santini family. It’s for a city that wants its government to function in a professional, open and transparent manner. The apology is also a statement to the state and nation that says, ‘In Fairmont, West Virginia, that we believe in the rule of law because says no one is above the law.’
The entire case of the July 10, 2019 crash at the intersection of Bison Street and Country Club Road that claimed Steven Gene Santini’s life was a bungle from the outset.
Officer Jakob Streyle was driving a double-cab Dodge Ram K9 vehicle when he slammed into Santini’s Subaru Forester traveling at what later was revealed to be at least 73 MPH by way of the truck’s black box data recorder. The broadside hit was so fierce, it killed Santini on impact — cause of death blunt force trauma. The speed limit along that busy street is 35 MPH.
His vehicle spun around in the road bent into the shape of the letter C.
However, the message Shine put out that night after the crash on a now-deleted Facebook post was that Streyle and his fellow officer, Christopher Guinup, were traveling the speed limit and heading out to assist in a high-speed chase. However, two witnesses behind their vehicle proved, in court testimony, that the emergency lights on Streyle’s vehicle were not engaged at the time of the crash.
“They admitted it wasn’t an emergency call, they admitted he was not using his siren, they admitted he was not using his lights, and they admitted he was driving over 70,” said civil attorney Tony O’Dell, in August 2020. “They also admitted that neither one of the officers had been disciplined.”
And while the city was forced to admit its wrongdoing in court documents filed as part of the Santini family’s wrongful death lawsuit, and subsequent settlement with the Santini estate, the city at-large still deserves a public apology, spoken by Shine from a podium.
Then, maybe there can be closure.
