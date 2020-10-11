A tweet, a blog entry and a Facebook post all address the same topic but offer three different versions of the truth.
The result is that the reader who has looked at each of these pieces of information is left confused, possibly angry and probably extraordinarily misinformed.
And there is research to back up this claim.
According to a July 2020 Pew Research Center survey, Americans who get their “news” from social media are less engaged and less knowledgeable about current events than other who get their news from traditional news outlets. The study found that about one-in-five Americans get their political news from social media instead of a traditional news source.
The Pew Research Center analyzed surveys it conducted between October 2019 and June 2020 and found that those who “rely most on social media for political news stand apart from other news consumers in a number of ways. These U.S. adults, for instance, tend to be less likely than other news consumers to closely follow major news stories, such as the coronavirus outbreak and the 2020 presidential election. And, perhaps tied to that, this group also tends to be less knowledgeable about these topics.”
As of late 2019, 18% of adults in the U.S. said they turn primarily to social media to learn about political and election news, while 25% of survey respondents said they use news websites and apps to get their news.
What the study exemplifies is that we all have choices as Americans to decide whom we will trust and where we will turn to find valid information. But, it’s also up to us to sift through the noise that — from the outset of entering the public realm — the internet carries it. There is a bunch of bunk online and, we as consumers, need to be discerning.
Whether these false stories that keep social media users misinformed are called “fake news,” “alternative facts” or urban legends, the internet has a long history of propagating falsehoods.
We believe that each American has the power to take control of the misinformation and become empowered to differentiate between fact and fiction.
Since the early days of the web, one site that has flourished is Snopes.com, which was founded in 1994 by David Mikkelson, who was later joined by his wife. Snopes became the standard-bearer for fact-checking odd tales and web lore. Its current owner describes it as “the oldest and largest fact-checking site online, widely regarded by journalists, folklorists, and readers as an invaluable research companion.”
Anyone can go to Snopes, type in a question about a current events topic and likely find an answer that will sort out the veracity of the issue.
Other sites have also popped up since 1994 that offer the web surfer a chance to fact check the issues of the day.
The Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania operates two fact checks sites, FactCheck.org and FlackCheck.org.
PolitiFact, a winner of the Pulitzer Prize, rates the accuracy of claims by elected officials and others who speak up in American politics. The site is directed by editors and reporters of the Tampa Bay Times, an independent newspaper in St. Petersburg, Florida.
As we get closer to the Nov. 3 General Election, it’s up to each of us to become properly informed so we can sift through all of the distractions and get to the truth.
