This week’s special session of the West Virginia Legislature proved that myopia can be rather debilitating.
However, at the same time, lawmakers proved, when given all of the facts, they can actually get things done for the greater good.
Case in point is the debate surrounding the $25 million allocation that will fund a new 70,000 square-foot hangar and classroom for the Pierpont Community and Technical College Aviation Maintenance Program. When completed, the facility will have classrooms as well and also house the college’s welding program that is now based at its Advanced Technology Center in Fairmont’s I-79 High Technology Park with limited space.
It’s a double win for Pierpont and the future students whom the college will bring in from its 14-county service area. And yet, the long-term impact of this funding is projected to be huge.
According to the website, salary.com, the average Airframe and Engine Mechanic I salary in West Virginia is $49,328 as of July 25, 2023, but the range typically falls between $42,791 and $56,543.
The other nugget of good to come out of the $25 million allocation is that Pierpont will also be allowed to increase its enrollment in the Federal Aviation Administration-approved program from its current 130 students to 200 students.
According to Pierpoint officials, this number was not just pulled out of thin air, it is based on industry demand. This means, Pierpont is working with the leaders of North Central West Virginia’s $1.1 billion aviation sector to provide them the skilled workers they need.
Now, here’s where the myopia that almost caused this allocation to enter the ether and not get approved at this time.
As reported by West Virginia Watch, “several delegates” voiced opposition to the hangar funding under the premise that ‘This special session is about emergency funding for our understaffed state jails and prisons. Why do we need to do this now?’
“The [emergency] light above this Capitol is not on because we’re short on airplane hangars. It’s on because we’re in a correctional crisis,” Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh County, said. “We have 800 vacancies [in corrections] and we’re barely putting $20 million in, but we’re willing to come in here on an emergency basis to build an airplane hangar for a school?”
We get it. There is definitely a crisis-level staffing situation at our state correctional facilities and it has been reported thoroughly that inmates have died under dubious circumstances due to this crisis.
Here’s the rub as the final vote that the hangar funding proved. These two concepts — funding a program that will fill jobs and help families thrive and filling corrections jobs — can exist at the same time.
The question that should have been posed in response to Del. Steele was, ‘OK, if not now, when?’ Someone had to go to bat to stop the can from being kicked down the road.
While we applaud Del. Steele for raising that point during the Pierpont allocation debate because it proves he is fighting for his people(The Southern Regional Jail in his district has experienced at least one questionable inmate death), but we also encourage lawmakers who jumped on the bandwagon with Steele to take off the blinders.
Fairmont’s own Del. Joey Garcia skillfully stepped into the debate in support of the Pierpont hangar.
“It’s always the right time to do the right thing, and as a state we have sold ourselves across the country on being nimble, being quick and delivering on what companies want to come here,” Garcia said. “It’s important that we do this right now — not four months from now, not six months from now, because that’s going to be students going out of state [in the meantime].”
West Virginia is too small a state to have silos like these. State lawmakers — regardless of which party is in charge — need to work together to fund programs that help the entire state at one time, which is what the hangar allocation does and will be.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said it best two years ago. The entire state of West Virginia is considered rural due, in part, to the exodus of people leaving here to find jobs elsewhere.
We continue to hear lawmakers say they want to stop the outward flow of residents, but they can’t stop and think or even brainstorm together proactive ways to achieve this goal.
It’s too easy to put a tourniquet (emergency funding for corrections officers) on a bleeding body (the exodus of young minds) than to plan for the future (Pierpont hangar/classroom).
We urge West Virginia lawmakers to learn how to do both at the same time, so the state can continue to experience extraordinary positive change.
Let’s do this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.