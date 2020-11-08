President-elect Joe Biden said Friday night that sometimes elections are messy.
This characterization is not limited to national elections, but those on the local level as well.
Take, for example, what has gone on here in Marion County since voters went to the polls in the June Primary Election.
When all the votes were cast on June 9, two local incumbents — Marion County Commissioner Rick Garcia and Marion County Board of Education member Blair Montgomery — had lost their seats.
Rick Garcia’s 2,089 votes were not enough to fend off fellow candidate W.Va. House Delegate Linda Longstreth who won the right to head to the Nov. 3 General Election where she soundly defeated Republican challenger and current Fairmont City Council member Karl “David” Kennedy. Longstreth defeated Kennedy by 1,268 votes.
Meanwhile, Montgomery came in third in the school board race where voters were tasked with picking two members. Incumbent Richard Pellegrin received the most votes and James Saunders received received the second most while Montgomery came in third in the June school board race.
Since June, Montgomery has come back from defeat to best Deputy Mayor Phil Mason by a scant 382 votes to capture a seat on the Fairmont City Council.
These phenomena either prove Marion County voters are extraordinarily fickle or that some members of the electorate feel these officials were simply not doing their jobs in the way they wanted them done.
And Rick Garcia, Mason and Montgomery are not the only incumbents to lose their positions in this year’s elections.
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield and fellow council member Dora Grubb also went down in defeat. Once defeated, Rick Garcia defeated Merrifield by 1,025 votes, while incumbent Grubb came in third in voting in a race that was soundly won by a political newcomer, Gia Deasy.
W.Va. House Del. Michael Angelucci, (D-50), of Mannington, went down in defeat Nov. 3 in what many are calling a ‘red wave’ in West Virginia. He will leave the House and in will enter Democrat Joey Garcia and Republican former House member Guy Ward who admitted the night of Nov. 3 that he and fellow Republican newcomer Phil Mallow were “a package deal.” Ward’s and Mallow’s elections now give Republicans a supermajority in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
It’s often been said that prosecutors never second guess a jury. After this election cycle, Marion County voters proved they should never be second guessed either.
No elected official should ever take the voter for granted create some fable that ‘everything will be alright because they like me.’
Ask any well-trained political consultant and they will tell you that you’ve got to do the work. You’ve got to put yourself out there and you’ve got to win the trust of the electorate.
You’ve got to give Joey Garcia kudos. He moved back to Fairmont a few years ago and jumped right back into his community and walked the neighborhoods and hung door hangers on voters’ front doors and attended events and made himself available.
The other thing voters proved Nov. 3 is that voting matters and it is a precious right to take seriously.
