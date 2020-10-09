Recent news that local organizers have decided to cancel both the 2020 Veterans Day and 2020 Christmas parades have left many residents feeling a sense of sadness and gloom as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.
While we would never advocate stepping into harm’s way involving COVID-19, we do believe there could be some simple solutions to making both of these highly-anticipated parades come to life without the threat of the virus.
The first idea actually comes from the residents of Barrackville, who for months, have been brainstorming safe and creative ways to host the town’s annual “Christmas In Our Town” event that warms the hearts of residents who travel there each year for the celebration.
Barrackville residents came up with the idea of a “reverse parade.”
Here’s how it would work:
Instead of a parade driving through miles of streets in the city of Fairmont with floats and revelers and marching bands, the parade would be transformed into a static display at a safe venue, such as Palatine Park. Thus, the word “reverse.”
Using strict traffic controls and proper signage, residents would remain in their vehicles and drive by the static displays of floats, bands and other parade participants. Each float’s participants — while parked — will be socially-distanced to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will also be required of all float participants and, if needed, those residents who drive by as well. With such safety precautions in place, everybody wins.
This year, we’ve already seen similar creative steps taken to celebrate such milestones as birthdays and graduations, so why not take it a step further to honor our veterans who fought hard for us to be able to continue to live freely in a country that values our creativity that can be put to use for the greater good.
The same goes for the arrival of Santa Claus.
Let’s face it, this year has given everyone cause for sadness at some level or another. Our kids need to know the hope that Santa brings them each year. For some children, that Christmas gift — no matter how big or small — lets them know someone, somewhere cares for them. That’s what Santa represents, care and love for others.
Now, the second idea would require a bit more tech-savvy, but should also be taken into consideration.
This idea comes from Marshall University, which is currently gearing up for a virtual Homecoming Parade.
According to the Marshall website, “Local organizations that would normally participate in the parade are invited to submit a video to be included in the virtual lineup. Local groups may include, but are not limited to, cheerleading squads, dance teams, sports teams, marching bands, church organizations, student groups and floats.”
When all of the videos are submitted, they will be played on Homecoming Day on the university’s Facebook page.
Sometimes, a little creativity can go a long way. This year, due to COVID-19, these two parades could be just the thing that give us all hope that normal living is just around the corner.
