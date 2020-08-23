Here we are in 2020, another year to conduct what’s called the decennial census of residents in the U.S.
We have grave concerns that Marion County, and West Virginia in general, could be heading for an undercount because so many people have not done their part.
As of Aug. 21, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that only 55.4% of West Virginia residents had answered the census by way of the initial mailed out questionnaire, phone, internet or with in-person enumerator.
On a local level, Harrison County residents as of Aug. 21 have responded at a rate of 58.1%, Marion County residents have responded at a rate of 59.6% and Monongalia County residents have responded at a rate of 59.9%. Compared to the 2010 Census, Harrison County had a response rate of 63.9%, Marion County had 63.4% and Monongalia County had 64.4%.
We cannot stress loudly enough why it is important to stand up and be counted.
When U.S. Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson led the efforts to conduct the very first census in 1790 under the Washington presidency, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the country’s population was 3,929,625. Congress then used the census results to apportion 105 seats among 15 states.
School districts use the census numbers to ensure they have enough buildings and classrooms for children as they grow through the school system.
Federal, state and local officials will use the 2020 Census results to make decisions on how to spend billions of dollars in federal funds on programs such as Head Start for pre-K children, free- or reduced-priced school lunches for low-income children and teacher training programs. All of these programs are vital to the health and well-being of families in the Mountain State.
Did you know that children under five are among the nation’s most undercounted age groups, which makes it difficult for school districts to properly plan for kids who will need a seat in a classroom when they turn kindergarten age?
Along with school funding, census data is used by businesses to determine whether a target market it wishes to enter has the population it needs to thrive and not just survive.
The downside is that this year’s census comes with a twist. The White House made the decision to have the U.S. Census Bureau end census data collection on Sept. 30, as opposed to the traditional end date of Oct. 31 from previous years. This is the period census takers would normally be conducting what’s called the “nonresponse followup,” which targets residents who have, up to this point in the year, have failed to return their paper census questionnaire or go online to complete the census survey. Residents can also respond to the census questions by phone.
And with COVID-19 still lingering over the country, it’s more challenging than ever to sit down with an enumerator, much less hire them, to go into residents’ homes and conduct a census interview.
Regardless of which method you choose to respond to the U.S. Census, the time to respond is now. The future of our communities is at stake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.