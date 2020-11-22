We support the initiative currently underway by the Fairmont-based Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change to enact real policy changes within the Fairmont Police Department.
This group of about 22 pastors who are white and Black, want FPD to remove from its protocols the ability to use chokeholds and other restraints that block the airway of suspects they have in custody or during police transport. We also support their desire to cease the use of no-knock warrants while investigating crimes.
History — and the data collected over time — show us that it’s not a matter of if someone will die at the hands of local law enforcement, it’s a matter of when.
According to the peer-reviewed white paper, “Deaths Due to Use of Lethal Force by Law Enforcement,” Black Americans die at disproportionate rates while in custody of law enforcement.
“Victims were majority white (52%) but disproportionately black (32%) with a fatality rate 2.8 times higher among blacks than whites. Most victims were reported to be armed (83%); however, black victims were more likely to be unarmed (14.8%) than white (9.4%) or Hispanic (5.8%) victims,” state the findings, which reviewed data from 2009-2012, and were published by the National Institutes of Health.
Yet governmental policy change comes slowly.
Ever since America viewed video of the March 3, 1991 Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King millions of times over the years, we fast forward to 2020 where the horrifying death of 46-year-old George Floyd sparked an international movement. Both were Black men who died preventable deaths at the hands of white police officers.
In 2014, 43-year-old Eric Garner died after a white police officer in Staten Island, New York placed him in a choke hold for the alleged crime of selling loose cigarettes, another high-profile murder caught on video. In 2016, Alton Sterling, 37, was pinned to the ground by a white Baton Rouge, Louisiana police before the officer shot him six times.
Floyd’s death has become the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.
The video of Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin restraining Floyd on the pavement with his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds shocked the world not only because of the lack of humanity involved, but the fact that two other officers there with Chauvin stood by and failed to pull Chauvin off Floyd, possibly saving his life. All of this for the allegation Floyd was possibly trying to hawk a counterfeit $20 bill.
We respect the rule of law as one of the foundational aspects of being and living as the United States of America, but also believe that every human deserves equal treatment under the law and the same kind of dignity and respect for that principle is what makes America, America.
We also respect law enforcement and while we have never “walked in their shoes,” we know they put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our communities.
Change begins with a conversation.
It’s time Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine and City Manager Valerie Means and Fairmont City Council launched a public conversation about race and police procedures here. Perhaps the end-result will be a truly Friendly City.
