While the Times West Virginian does not often endorse candidates for elected office, we believe current circumstances demand we break precedent and endorse Tom Dragich for the Middletown District seat on the Marion County Board of Education.
First off, not only is Dragich the incumbent who is armed with years of experience and a deep knowledge base of how a school system works, he is the only educator running
for the seat.
Dragich and his colleagues on the school board are facing some difficult decisions in the coming months and we believe he has the coolest head of the four Middletown District candidates who can help marshall the decision-making process.
As we’ve reported in recent months, the school district’s budget is $2.7 million out of whack and the school board has asked School Superintendent Donna Hage to right the course, but there is a tremendous amount of misinformation — mainly on social media — that is not rooted in fact.
Dragich is the candidate with the facts and he should be re-elected
so he can continue the work that
Hage has begun.
“I’m running for reelection because I’m excited for the future of Marion County,” Dragich said at the April 5 forum sponsored by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and the Woman’s Club of Fairmont. “We have a superintendent who has a vision for what we need to do and I think I need to be a part of it.”
Dragich began his career in education as a teacher and eventually worked his way up to serving as principal of both East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior high schools. Neither of his opponents can boast such
a resume.
The candidate faces three less-qualified opponents in the May 10 primary, including Barry Bledsoe, a current Fairmont City Councilmember who has been censured two times by his fellow councilmembers for conduct unbecoming an elected official. The community will probably never forget that Bledsoe referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “hoe” on Facebook after Joe Biden announced she would be his running mate in 2020. Marion County does not need someone who espouses sexist and racist views such as
these serving on our school board.
Also on the ballot is real estate agent Jack Oliver who has used the tired old rhetoric that he wants to run Marion County Schools like a business. That empty phrase may serve as red meat to fiscally-conservative voters, but the phrase has no applicable value. Businesses create goods and sell them for a profit, unlike school districts that work diligently to shape young minds who, then hopefully, go out into the world and become self-sufficient adults. You can’t and shouldn’t put a price tag on a student.
And then, there is activist and political consultant Nicole Walls
who wants to parlay her social
media following to a seat on the school board. Marion County
parents need a school board member who is rooted in facts instead of emotions and unsupported claims bordering on gossip.
In Marion County, school board positions are nonpartisan, and the
last thing parents and teachers need is a politicization of the school board. Ideologies founded in a political party have no place on a local school board.
None of these opponents have the knowledge base and know-how to best serve our children, teachers
and Marion County. We endorse
Tom Dragich for the Middletown District seat on the Marion County Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.