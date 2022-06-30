My heart is breaking.
It breaks for the life that will be aborted. It breaks for the little girl who was raped by a stranger, a neighbor, a relative.
It breaks that she will have to carry that child to term when she has no idea what is happening to her body. It breaks for the young woman who falls in love with the wrong man and is left with all of the responsibility and none of the support.
It breaks for the poor woman who may be butchered by an illegal abortion.
No one comes to the decision of abortion easily. The decision will have to be lived with for the rest of their lives. It should not be used as a contraceptive. Will women lose this also?
No one is perfect. We make the best decisions we can with the information we have. Who are we to judge the difficult decisions people make every day?
What is the answer? Education and building our young people's self confidence and self worth may be better than old men in government keeping some of us as second-class citizens.
All lives are precious. Those in the womb and those out.
They deserve compassion and understanding not judgment.
Rebecca Laxton
Grant Town
