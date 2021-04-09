If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
That’s exactly what happened here in Marion County on Nov. 3, 2020 when voters headed to the polls and approved a new levy to fund the county’s 13 volunteer fire departments. The levy passed with 15,340 yes votes to 9,417 no votes. As approved, beginning July 1 this year, the levy is projected to bring in $815,902 annually, not to exceed $3,263,608 over the three-year period it will be on the books.
That’s a huge turn around from the results of the 2018 election when the fire levy was killed by 160 votes.
We applaud the Marion County Commission for establishing a fire levy board in January. When seated, the fire levy board will oversee the disbursement of funds collected from the levy, which will be paid by Marion County property owners.
For a home valued at $100,000, the levy equates to about $11 per year, a small price to pay to make sure that that $100,000 home will be protected in the event of a fire.
Looking at the history of how our volunteer fire departments are funded, it’s clear something had to give.
Faced with years of decline in revenue from the coal severance tax, the volunteer fire departments were facing a crisis.
“As the money was drying up from the coal severance tax, what we were providing $20,000 per fire department per year we had to do something so we came up with the levy,” said Randy Elliott, president of the Marion County Commission.
Our volunteer fire departments have been forced to constantly have their hat in hand and host various kinds of fundraising events year-round just to keep money coming in to pay their insurance bills.
Now, with the levy, the volunteer fire departments, as projected, will each receive $60,000 per year to keep their doors open. The funds will go to pay for everything from fuel to insurance to equipment. The levy funds will not go toward paying firefighters because, as the name suggests, they are all volunteers. They do this work because they like fighting fires and helping others.
Part of the reason the levy failed to pass in 2018, was partially attributed to misinformation. Misinformation often happens for different reasons, but one way is a lack of transparency from the people at the top of the organization.
Our job here at The Times West Virginian is to convey to the public solid, reliable information, a pledge we take seriously.
Many people complain about taxes being too high, but we all need fire protection. It’s amazing that property owners will actually be paying so little for such a valuable service.
We urge the new fire levy board to be transparent and in lock step with the Marion County Commission, which established the board, when the levy funds start rolling in.
Another pledge we make to area residents is that we will continue to be your watchdog and that includes covering the work of the fire levy board.
