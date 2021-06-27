The framers of the U.S. Constitution wrestled with the proper language they believed would clearly state that the right to vote is to be considered a precious thing in this new experiment they were creating called the United States of America.
Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.”
Yet, they struggled with how the governed would have access to voting. There was a debate over whether property owners should be the only ones who get to cast a vote or should voting rights be given also to the masses?
“Allow the right [to vote] exclusively to property [owners], and the rights of persons may be oppressed ... Extend it equally to all, and the rights of property [owners] ... may be overruled by a majority without property ...,” states a quote from Madison from The Library of Congress.
Regardless of how voting is enshrined in the nation’s founding documents, the point is that there was a rigorous and hearty debate about the subject.
Here we are in 2021 when several U.S. states have passed new voting regulations that many believe will restrict the access that minorities currently have at the ballot box.
The most egregious bill, which was passed by the state of Georgia, includes one aspect that basically gives the state legislature final say over which candidate wins a race, as opposed to the secretary of state, the office that traditionally oversees elections laws. On Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to challenge several provisions of the new Georgia voting law.
On Jan. 4, Rep. John P. Sarbanes, of Maryland, introduced House Resolution 1, the For the People Act, a bill designed to improve voter access for Americans. However, it seemed almost before the ink dried on the piece of legislation, opposing groups came out and called it a federal takeover of state elections.
The misinformation campaign grew louder and louder even before any rigorous debate was allowed to take place in either chamber inside the U.S. Capitol Building.
And the good news is even the parts of the original proposal that many elections officials have considered cantankerous have now been addressed. For example, many elections officials in West Virginia cried foul saying their county would be required to buy new voting machines in order to comply with the new law. The bill has been amended since that time to give states until 2030 to have voting systems in place that meet the criteria of the Election Assistance Commission.
When Sen. Joe Manchin was secretary of state, he made sure that West Virginia was one of the first states to implement early voting. He still believes voters should have 15 days of early voting to ensure access to the ballot box.
There are too many good things in this bill to throw it away without a spirited debate. Voters everywhere want to end so-called dark money, they want to know who donates funds to candidates and they want assurances there is no foreign interference in our elections through hacking or financial influence. A recent poll shows 79% of West Virginia voters support the For the People Act.
We urge everyone to sort through the misinformation and contact their lawmakers and urge them to allow a floor debate in the U.S. Senate so the merits of the bill can be heard by the American people. And, as the process allows, lawmakers should then sit down, take the bill to committee and hash it there, just as our Founding Fathers intended.
Otherwise, we’re simply turning the clock back on the idea of access and consent of the governed.
