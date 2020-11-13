Public figures throughout history have used variations of the phrase “United we stand, divided we fall,” in calls for public unity.
President-elect Joe Biden, in an address to a deeply-divided nation last Saturday night, made a clear call for unity, while recognizing the need to heal the extraordinary divisions that have defined American politics during the presidency of Donald Trump.
“Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now,” he said.
We agree.
In his speech Biden repeated his promise that he would seek to unify rather than divide and to be a “president for all Americans.” He also reached out and offered a spirit of compromise to President Donald Trump and his supporters.
“I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance,” Biden said. “It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. And to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies.”
Our country is facing serous challenges as Biden prepares to take office. A raging COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 240,000 Americans and stifled much of our economy while putting millions of people out of work.
The year has also been rife with natural disasters such as the fires in California and hurricanes along the Gulf coast that have affected millions more.
If President Trump wanted to help unite our country during this challenging time, he would do now what other presidents have done previously in defeat: concede and wish his successor all the best and help prepare for a smooth transition of power. That is the American tradition. That is his duty.
But Trump seems determined to further divide the country by wrongly insisting he really won, by filing lawsuits, and by pressuring other Republicans to deny Biden’s win.
Trump’s false statements about the validity of the election are, frankly, anti-democratic.
Assuming the president finally accepts the realty that he lost, we see hope for our country with Biden in charge.
The former vice president has valuable experience in Washington and experience dealing with pandemics. Biden’s choice of Ron Klain as his chief of staff gives his administration another experienced hand and someone with a background of dealing with pandemics, having served as Obama’s Ebola czar.
It is time for all of us to unite and stand behind President-elect Biden.
Because when we come together in common cause, we can face any challenge.
