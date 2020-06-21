The truths about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are still daunting months after it has spread across the globe.
One such truth sticks in the minds of many and was said by our own Gov. Jim Justice.
“Everybody should understand that this disease is not going anywhere. We’ve got a figure out a way to live with it until we get a drug that can cure it,” Justice said in May during one of the daily coronavirus briefings with the media.
Yet, it’s funny how a month changes things and here we are, West Virginia, in the midst of the so-called reopening in which there are multiple cries to return back to normal, particularly in the realm of education, and more specifically, in the realm of sports connected to high schools and universities.
And yet the virus keeps proving it’s ‘not going anywhere.’ A second WVU football player has tested positive since bringing the student-athletes back to campus for light workouts. The University of Texas — in a state that seemed to never take the virus seriously — 13 Longhorns have tested positive.
The Dallas Morning News reported that Southern Methodist University’s Office of Legal Counsel required returning student-athletes to agree they could not hold the university liable for anything related to coronavirus nor could they legally sue the school.
Ohio State University also had student-athletes — and their parents — sign the “Buckeye Pledge” under the premise that everyone was responsible for their personal health and safety. It’s still not clear, however, whether the Ohio State pledge prevents students from any type of litigation.
On top of all of the reports of student-athletes testing positive, there are reports of new outbreaks in Florida, Arizona and Nevada, which had 445 more new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after it reported 410 new cases on Friday.
So, where is this all going? The answer seems rather uncertain.
At the same time universities are trying to return to some sort of sports and campus normalcy, state departments of education are struggling with developing plans on what K-12 education will look like in the fall.
Will students arrive at school, social distancing six-feet apart, walk up to the school nurse who must take each kids’ temperature before being allowed to even enter the building? Of course, the same would apply to faculty and staff.
What the West Virginia Department of Education is looking at are three options that are currently on the agency’s website.
The first is called “Safer at School/Safer at Home” and dictates that “Students will attend school a minimum of four days with one day of remote learning or some similar configuration determined by the county. On remote learning days, buildings would be rigorously sanitized. (Preferred elementary school scenario to best meet developmental needs.)”
The second choice is called “Blended Learning Delivery Models” where “Students may attend schools a limited number of days. Class sizes may be limited and/or creative scheduling implemented to minimize student mobility in the school. All students will be engaged in learning five days a week through a blended learning model.”
And, lastly is “Full Remote Delivery” that states, “If an outbreak occurs and a stay-at-home order is issued, all students will complete assignments remotely five days a week. This will require the teacher and students to communicate daily and develop a process for monitoring, reviewing and/or grading of student engagement activities.”
And then, there are other factors to consider, such as limiting the number of visitors permitted in the school, whether or not to limit field trips and using outdoor classrooms when appropriate.
State officials have also considered asking counties to start the school year earlier in the event of a resurgence of the virus.
And through all of the planning and news of more cases, the harsh reality is such that we still do not know what is going to happen.
Let’s just hope that whichever scenario is adopted, it serves the best interests of students, faculty, staff and administrators until the day arrives when there is a cure.
