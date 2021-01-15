The carnage the world saw take place Jan. 6 inside America’s sacred seat of democracy will go down in history as a supreme failure on multiple levels.
Was it a failure to educate low-information voters about what it means to live in a democratic society? Was it a failure of not having enough law enforcement on site to prevent the carnage? Or was it merely a lack of understanding that, in a democracy, there are winners and losers?
Because casting a ballot is one of the pillars of democracy, one candidate wins a race while the other candidate loses.
In a properly functioning democracy, its citizens are considered to all be on the same team, meaning we all have the same goals, just each side would use different tactics to govern for the greater good.
Part of the problem we’ve seen in the last 20 years in America is that more and more, voters seem to treat elections the same way they treat sports. Many voters, and consequently, politicians, take on a ‘win at any cost’ mentality that has damaged the ability to have honest give-and-take discourse about substantive issues we all encounter.
If Jan. 6 proved nothing else, it proved we need to educate ourselves on something called the “loyal opposition principle.”
“The loyal opposition principle is that the party or parties that are out of power may disagree with you, but you are all citizens of one country,” said Erik Herron, a political science professor at West Virginia University. “While you disagree on the best policies and practices to move the country forward, you are all engaged in the same project; you want to make sure the country and its system of governance survive and thrive.”
According to ShareAmerica, “the idea of a “loyal opposition” began in 18th-century England to let the out-of-power party express its views without fear of being charged with treason. The “loyal” part means that a party in opposition is loyal to the same fundamental interests and principles as the party in power. A loyal opposition is legitimate, constructive and responsible. Healthy democracies recognize how a nation benefits when government reflects a diversity of voices and makes space for dissent.”
However, what we saw Jan. 6 was a group of angry rioters who had bought into an ill-founded conspiracy theory that is still being perpetrated by Donald J. Trump. His ardent followers believe — simply because he said it — that the Nov. 3 general election “was stolen” from him in five swing states.
The question now becomes how does America truly heal and come together after the horrific events of Jan. 6? How can members of Congress come together to work to put the nation back on steady, logical footing in the aftermath of four years of conspiracy theories where No. 45 constantly railed against those who did and did not support him.
Do they plant a stake in the ground and declare they are completely abandoning Trumpism and regroup what used to be referred to as The Grand Old Party or do they continue to perpetuate the failed division he appears to want to still stir?
We urge every lawmaker and every citizen who can to remind themselves that we all want the same things — safe streets, quality health care, good schools for our children and a roof over our heads all while making a livable wage.
And, we must all remember that violence is not a pillar of democracy.
