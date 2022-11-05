Three of the four amendments on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot should receive swift no votes from Marion County and all of West Virginia.
Amendment 1 is the first example of how the Legislative Branch aims to intentionally tilt the balance of power among the three branches of state government. If passed, it would be the equivalent of the old saying, “The fox is running the hen house.”
Amendment 1 aims to take away control of any impeachment duties from the Judicial Branch of state government. So, what will the end result be?
Whoever is in the Supermajority will always look squeaky clean and never fall under the microscope of accountability because the Judicial Branch no longer has a say, or to use the legal term “standing,” in the impeachment matter. This is preposterous at best and simply chicanery at minimum.
If an elected official breaks a law, that individual should face the same treatment as any other citizen. That’s called the rule of law, which if we did not follow as a nation, would mean chaos. What does chaos look like? Anyone can come take your property, and there would be no consequences.
Speaking of property, Amendment 2 is a ruse. It’s been sold as a way to lower taxes on businesses to entice them to allegedly move to West Virginia and bring much-needed jobs. However, Amendment 2 is nothing more than another mechanism to take away control from local city and county governments and public school systems, and you guessed it, give that power to the Legislative Branch. Do you see a trend here?
It has been estimated that Amendment 2 would extract anywhere from $550- to $600 million from local coffers and give that money to the state to decide how they want to spend it. So, that would mean your property tax bill in Marion County, which funds schools, police and fire and libraries, would no longer go to fund services here. Your tax dollars would fund whatever the state decides.
Marion County tax dollars would no longer fund that ambulance your family may need during a medical emergency or buy books for our libraries, or pay our teachers. West Virginians work hard to provide for their families. This type of law was never intended here.
The worst part about Amendment 2 is that the legislator who crafted the bill does not have a plan on how those dollars that will be taken away from local government would be replaced. Those funds would have to be replaced or serious cuts would have to take place. And that usually means jobs — fewer police and fewer teachers and emergency medical services.
Other states have tried this and education and public services suffered. However, the most crippling result for Kansas, at least, was that the state’s bond rating dropped to such a low that the state had to pay higher rates to borrow money because its bond rating dropped.
In the past year alone, at least three companies have announced plans to move to West Virginia and bring jobs. They did so without this type of law on the books.
We take no position on Amendment 3 because it is merely a formality. The amendment seeks to clear up a carry over from the Virginia Constitution that West Virginia simply copied when the state was founded. Virginia passed a similar constitutional amendment a few years.
Amendment 4 is another glaring example of Legislative Branch overreach. The amendment takes away authority from the West Virginia Department Education and the West Virginia Board of Education and how those two bodies set educational policy.
Let’s face it. Elections are the equivalent of a popularity contest. Not everyone who is elected has any knowledge of how good policy is drafted or what policy will enhance the lives of the people. But, now, all of a sudden, they want to decide what teachers teach? If the money is followed, chances are highly likely that this amendment was born at a right-leaning think tank and not a West Virginia idea.
Ask yourself? Do you really want a part-time legislative body deciding what our children learn at school? The bottom line about public education is that it is should be left up to education professionals.
Passing Amendment 4 would be a slap in the face to every West Virginia educator who has worked hard for years trying to improve our children’s lives and now you want to basically tell them that their education and their expertise no longer matter?
If West Virginia voters hand over this duty to the legislature, what’s next? You chip away one set of laws and that empowers those who wrote this amendment. What power will be grabbed next? There is a time-honored adage: “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Grabbing power for power’s sake is not governing nor is it good policy-making. And the last thing West Virginia needs is a “dumbing down” of educational curriculum and state standards.
Our lawmakers in Charleston should work to enhance education, not try to control it simply for the sake of control.
So, when you head to the voting booth on November 8, vote no on Amendments 1, 2 and 4. West Virginia’s future is at stake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.