House Democrats’ approval of wide-ranging voting and ethics legislation Wednesday may become the biggest test of our democracy in decades. The proposal pushes back against GOP voter suppression efforts reminiscent of Jim Crow racial discrimination laws.
The federal legislation comes on the heels of hundreds of voter suppression laws being passed by GOP-controlled state legislatures around the country. Those laws come as a response to the false and baseless premise that the U.S. presidential election was somehow not legitimate.
The problem for the Republicans in these states is that too many voters chose Democrats. Now they want to put an end to that by restricting voting places, polling hours, ballots and implementing more voting restrictions like voter ID.
Republicans recently admitted that voter restriction laws help them win elections. In a recent appearance before the U.S. Supreme Court, Arizona Republican Party lawyer Michael Carvin told Judge Amy Coney Barrett that removing a voter restriction law on the books hurts Republicans: “It puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats….and every extra vote they get through unlawful interpretation of (the Voting Rights Act) hurts us.”
The House voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, block voter suppression laws and bring transparency to big money donor campaign contributions that are now secret.
It would thwart a number of laws being passed in states. In Iowa, a Republican-controlled legislature and governor’s office recently passed legislation closing polls one hour earlier, cutting the number of early voting days and disqualifying some ballots even if they have election-day postal stamps.
In Georgia, the Republican controlled Legislature passed bills recently to remove automatic voter registration with driver's licenses, restrict access to absentee ballots, require photo IDs for absentee ballots, restrict vote drop off boxes and cut early weekend voting, which usually drew a high Black population voting after church services. Democrats estimate the Republican legislation would change the voting regimen for 2.2 million Georgia citizens.
The GOP-led Minnesota Senate has also put forth a bill to restrict voting by requiring voter ID.
Other laws call for purging voter rolls, making people re-register if they haven’t voted recently.
While the House passed the voting rights legislation with a Democratic majority, the Senate, under normal rules, would need 10 Republican votes they are not likely to get.
So the Senate Democrats may vote to remove filibuster rules for this one vote, thereby allowing it to pass with the 51-vote majority Democrats would have. Some Democrats oppose changing the filibuster rule.
But experts across the political spectrum are condemning the rash of voter suppression laws not seen in decades.
Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida and expert in voter turnout recently told The Atlantic: “We are witnessing the greatest roll back of voting rights in this country since the Jim Crow era.”
Democrats may well need to change the filibuster rule for this legislation. Nothing works in a democracy if voting doesn’t work.
—Mankato Free Press
