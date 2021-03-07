John Begunich Jr., 65, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday March 4, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and brother. He was born on June 17, 1955 in Ripley, W.Va., son of the late John and Mildred Begunich, Sr. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Begunich, and children; Melanie, Kayla, and…