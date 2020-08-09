Now that Secretary of State Mac Warner has taken a baby step towards expanding mail-in balloting for the November election, we would encourage him to put on his big boy shoes and do exactly what he did this spring in preparation for the primary at the beginning of the COVID-19 spread and, quite simply, send all registered voters in the state an application for an absentee ballot.
Even better, if he really wanted to get down with democracy and cut through bureaucratic paper pushing as other states have done, he could mail all eligible voters a ballot. It would be much more efficient — saving time, preventing headaches and preserving taxpayer dollars while concurrently improving the prospects of boosting participation in our most basic and cherished freedom, voting.
And in this era of a highly infectious and deadly pandemic, it is the safer strategy.
As announced by Warner this past week, all West Virginia voters — beginning Aug. 11 — can apply to receive an absentee ballot for the general election.
Warner is using an emergency rule that allows voters — because of the prevalence of COVID-19 — to cite the “other medical reason” excuse on the absentee ballot application, just as long as Gov. Jim Justice’s state of emergency is ongoing.
West Virginians liked the option in June when 262,503 out of 1.2 million registered voters requested absentee ballots, and 224,777 were returned — a healthy 85.6 percent. In Raleigh County, the most populous in southern West Virginia, more than 20 percent of eligible voters applied for an absentee ballot.
And we are not alone.
Across the country, states are expanding access to mail-in voting. As of now, over 180 million eligible American voters will be able to cast a ballot by mail. Of those, 24 million live in states – like West Virginia – that will accept fear of the coronavirus as an excuse to vote absentee. At least 77 percent of all eligible voters in the U.S. will be able to cast their votes by mail.
And do not believe claims of voter fraud. President Trump and Justice have made unfounded claims that mail-in voting will create widespread abuse. But a recent analysis by The Washington Post found only 372 cases of potential fraud out of roughly 14.6 million ballots cast by mail in 2016 and 2018. The Brennan Center for Justice in 2017 ranked the risk of ballot fraud at 0.00004 percent to 0.0009 percent, based on studies of past elections.
The problem, here, is not potential voter fraud and abuse, it is access to the ballot box. Right now, voters and county clerks have to jump through the predictable bureaucratic hoops to make the process work.
Every additional step presents the opportunity for something to go wrong, to let something fall through the cracks, to escape even an eagle’s eye attention, to deny a citizen’s right to cast a vote. As is, voters have to apply for the ballot, either online (which not everyone has access to or comfortable with) or by contacting the local county clerk’s office by phone or in person (which not everyone has the patience for).
Warner should cut through all of that perfunctory molasses and direct county clerks to mail every registered voter an application. In West Virginia, that’s about 1.2 million pieces of paper. That is what Warner did in the spring.
Given how the U.S. is operating without a national plan to test and track infections, it’s a solid bet that we will be in no better shape on Nov. 3 that what we are right now.
So, yes, a safer path to the ballot box is the correct route to choose.
But, at the end of the day, it is just simply about doing whatever we can to open up our elections for full participation.
Let us hear freedom ring in our country this fall — the first note of which is to make voting as accessible as possible for one and all.
— The Register-Herald
