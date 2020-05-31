If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us one thing, it should be that we have a renewed appreciation for water.
Early on when Gov. Jim Justice enacted social distancing, which then led to the stay-home order, water would become a key aspect to slowing community spread of COVID-19.
Everyone in the world was told to keep your hands clean, sanitize all frequently used surfaces and take other measures, such as hand sanitizer, to stay clean.
Yet, water is something that people in the developed world take for granted. We seem to think it will always be there for us and will always be safe and clean and affordable.
However, that’s not always the case in America and, in particular, West Virginia.
Last September, the “Watered Down Justice” report compiled by three environmental groups found that 36 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are among the top third worst counties for following guidelines of the Safe Water Drinking Act.
The report published by the Natural Resources Defense Council, Coming Clean, and the Environmental Justice Health Alliance analyzed health-based violations of the SDWA that took place between June 1, 2016, and May 31, 2019.
They found that 912,650 West Virginia residents consumed water from drinking systems that were out of compliance with the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act at various points between June 1, 2016, and May 31, 2019.
Established in 1974, the SDWA requires U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulation of drinking water sources in order to protect residents from natural and man-made contaminants.
The EPA sets legal limits on more than 90 contaminants in drinking water, including chemical contaminants, lead and copper, which can lead to various health problems, including cancer and impaired brain development.
“Charleston and other West Virginia residents face a wide variety of chemical threats to their drinking water, health, and daily safety. The Charleston area hosts 13 high-risk chemical facilities included in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Risk Management Plan program, which covers industrial and commercial facilities that use or store extremely hazardous chemicals that create constant risk of a catastrophic chemical release or explosion. Seventy percent of Charlestonians live within 3 miles of these facilities, compared with 39 percent nationally,” states the study.
But all is not lost.
This year being an election year, West Virginia residents have a chance to enact change. Ask those running for the House of Delegates and West Virginia State Senate what they will do to ensure West Virginia has the best water supply in the nation.
They’re already talking about it. Many candidates have taken time to cite the May 2019 incident that occurred in Fairview when E. coli was found in the water. Believe it or not, the town’s water crisis dragged on and on until December and was last left with the town seeking to tie in to the Monumental Public Service District’s water supply system.
And, as is the case in many infrastructure issues, money was a determining factor.
To Native Americans, ‘water is life.’ We all should strive to never take water for granted and fight for its availability and accessibility every chance we get.
