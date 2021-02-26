What has seemingly been an annual attempt to close the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center has returned again this year except this time, the attempt comes as a piece of legislation in Charleston.
If approved, House Bill 2626 would close the Manchin Center and three other state-run nursing homes in West Virginia effective Jan. 1, 2022. The other facilities include Hopemont Hospital, Jackie Withrow Hospital and Lakin Hospital.
The bill, which is currently in the West Virginia House Finance Committee, also calls for each facility to cease accepting new patients once the bill is becomes law.
Not only are the stated facts of the bill off-kilter, there is some downright erroneous information in the legislation.
The bill states that the Manchin facility was built in 1899, Hopemont in 1913, Lakin in 1926, and Jackie Withrow in 1927. “The age of the facilities results in continuous costly repairs and upgrades to ensure the safety of the residents. The costs for utilities, building maintenance and repairs, and payroll costs are not sustainable.”
What was actually built in Fairmont in 1899 was Miner’s Hospital No. 3, which opened in 1901. However, in 1980, the state closed that facility to make way for demolition in order to construct Marion Health Care Hospital in 1983, which was renamed for John Manchin Sr. in 2003.
Marion County’s state lawmakers toured the Manchin Center on Feb. 20 and walked away convinced that the facility might just be a hidden gem that appears to be in nice condition. They also agreed that the center does not appear to require costly repairs and upgrades as stated in the legislation.
We question why the authors of the bill would place erroneous information in a piece of legislation they wish to make into state law? Did the author of the bill even come to Fairmont and tour the building firsthand to substantiate such assertions?
At least one lawmaker has traveled this road multiple times before and said the Manchin Center does a good job along in providing quality nursing care to its residents and health care to local residents who are indigent through its on-site clinic.
“It’s a bad idea. It’s heartless and it’s mean-spirited, and I hope that the Marion County delegation does everything they can do to fight this off on the house side because I’m going to do everything I can do to fight it off on the senate side,” said W.Va. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13.
The legislature needs to find a way to keep the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.