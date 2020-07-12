With the U.S. Senate on its July 4 recess until mid-August, it is our hope lawmakers are taking time to travel around their respectives states to get a true picture of how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting local communities.
If they truly are paying attention, and then having truly authentic conversations, they will hear from people who are out of work, they will hear grave concerns from small business owners who are worried about the long-term sustainability of everything, they will also hear from parents who are gravely concerned about sending their kids back into a cramped classroom, and they will hear from property owners who may soon be missing millions of dollars from tenants who can no longer afford to pay rent as COVID-19 numbers continue to spike.
This pandemic is getting to be as caustic and layered as an onion and it’s not going away until a vaccine is approved.
We believe and support a second stimulus package that will help prevent everything from renters’ evictions to homeowner foreclosures, while also helping workers who want to go back to work.
All the U.S. Senate has to do is look at the numbers of COVID-19. One glimpse of the COVID-19 numbers for Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties from July 1 till today and the hair might rise up on the back of your neck.
On July 1, Harrison had 65 COVID-19 cases and 115 cases on July 11, for an increase of 76.92% in that timeframe. In the same period of July 1-July 11, Marion County went from having 58 cases to 105 cases for a 81.03% spike. And the most shocking numbers in North Central West Virginia come from Monongalia County, which started July with 166 cases and spiked to 510 cases on July 11, a 207.23% jump.
Every number is a person whose body will manifest the virus differently than the next. We cannot play Russian Roulette with residents’ lives in order for someone to earn political points in the midst of this election year. At the same time, we must all strive to remain calm and follow the guidelines, particularly the new mandatory mask executive order in West Virginia.
Another tragedy happened on Saturday in West Virginia as the Department of Health and Human Resources reported the state’s 96th resident had died from COVID-19. The victim was a 68-year-old woman from Ohio County.
Locally, there have been some tough decisions made this past week. The Marion County Health Department recommended that the Marion County Schools shut down all summer prep sports practices in the midst of the local COVID-19 upward trend in cases.
Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said the recommendation came after it was determined the local spikes were in connection to social gatherings that occurred around the recent high school graduation ceremonies, which were supposed to be staged with the greatest precautions and social distancing possible.
And last weekend, we just celebrated July 4th where, it’s quite possible, many people dropped their guard and did not follow the guidelines. We’re all holding our breath to see what those numbers are going to look like.
Throw is the fact that the Big 10 athletic conference in Division 1 NCAA sports just made the announcement that its member universities are cancelling all of their non-conference football games, we must realize again how real the threat is that this virus poses.
And while there has been little news of foreclosures or tenant evictions, we must brace ourselves for what all of this uncertainty has yet to bring.
In short, we just ask that Congress do the right thing and pass a second stimulus package.
