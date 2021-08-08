Every thriving community needs a robust economic development apparatus to help keep it moving forward.
Last month, the Marion County Commission voted 2-1 to move forward and develop a renewed partnership with the Marion Regional Development Corp. It is our hope that the result will create a public-private partnership that will not only create jobs for Marion County workers but will bolster the tax base.
And, while we understand this was a contentious vote among county commissioners, our hope is that having a partnership with MRDC, now Marion County will have a unified voice in its efforts to create jobs and bring new investment into the county.
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella said the city is also poised to join the Marion County Commission in renewing its partnership with MRDC as well.
Go study any county in the U.S. and data will show that when cities and counties agree and have a unified front, great things are bound to happen.
Site selectors, those paid professionals who help manufacturers and other large corporations find new places in which to expand, need to know the community they are considering moving to has a unified voice.
No company wants to move its headquarters, regional offices or new manufacturing plant to a locale where there is fragmentation or the appearance of any type of turf war going on.
When there are too many entities to answer to answer to, corporations view that model as having too many hoops to jump through. The result then, is ‘Oh, we’ll simply look elsewhere, thank you.’
The example for every city should be Atlanta, Georgia, which in the late 1970s, planted a stake in the ground and said it was going to develop a powerful economic development entity that changed the landscape of the entire South.
What resulted was the relocation of multiple national companies’ headquarters to the city that after the Civil War rose from the ashes of a deeply divided nation. And companies continue to relocate there.
With the exception of homegrown entity Coca-Cola, Atlanta successfully lured such household brands’ national headquarters as United Parcel Service, Equifax Inc. and NCR Corp. By year’s end, railroad giant Norfolk Southern will relocate it national headquarters to the city from Virginia.
While Fairmont is no Atlanta, every city can learn from other cities.
MRDC has a successful track record of bringing jobs to Marion County, from Aegis to a 2018 plan to create a new housing development off Diamond Street. The project called for constructing 15 two and three bedroom townhomes and 16 two and three bedroom patio homes, which would bring in more property taxes for local government.
Now what we don’t want to see is something that smacks of a ‘good ole’ boy system’ that benefits one group of people over another.
And while MRDC’s work may not be covered by West Virginia’s Open Government laws, the public needs to be kept abreast of how the public funds from the county and those that may be forthcoming from the city are going to be spent.
At the same time, we realize that there is a certain aspect of economic development that should remain private while deals are being struck.
When all is said and done, however, whatever MRDC does should help improve the quality of life for everyone and move Marion County forward.
