According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s State of Childhood Obesity initiative, 20.9% of West Virginia youths between ages 10 and 17 are living with obesity.
This alarming number gives The Mountain State the unfortunate designation of ranking No. 2 out of 51 states and the District of Columbia for the number of children who are critically overweight.
As we take the month of September to shine a light on childhood obesity as part of National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, we urge our lawmakers to continue funding programs that address this epidemic, that if not turned around, will have devastating long-term impacts on the state’s future not to mention the negative impact on residents’ quality of life.
The first impact is that these children could grow into adults who are also obese. The second, is an entire generation of children who will possibly face an entire adulthood filled with spending thousands of dollars on medical expenses due to the ancillary effects of being extremely overweight.
Diabetes tops the list of health problems that arise from being overweight and obese. Diabetes is often followed by hypertension — also known as high blood pressure— followed by heart disease, arthritis and obesity-related cancer.
Any one of these diseases tend to have tremendous negative impacts on a person’s life and, if left untreated, can lead to death.
Each of these diseases also have financial costs that can be overwhelming and don’t look like they will be decreasing anytime soon.
“The total estimated cost of diagnosed diabetes in 2017 is $327 billion, including $237 billion in direct medical costs and $90 billion in reduced productivity,” according to the American Diabetes Association.
The ADA’s report went on to say that people who have diabetes usually have medical expenses that are 2.3 times higher than a healthy person.
Despite the grim numbers, there is hope for the childhood obesity epidemic as there are many programs currently available in West Virginia that aim to change people’s lives and prevent them from developing diabetes.
We applaud the Centers for Control and Prevention and its Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity, which provides grants to tackle obesity.
West Virginia University Extension Service received a $611,554 CDC grant to “improve access to healthy foods and physical activity opportunities for all residents of Clay and McDowell counties.”
Extension is working with Mountaineer Food Bank to get more fresh vegetables onto the tables of West Virginia families where obesity has been identified. The program is also working with early care and education sites, such as daycare centers, and farmers markets to make healthier food more available.
And while a number of programs exist to help families that fall below certain poverty guidelines, lawmakers need to examine diabetes prevention programs for everyone. We advocate for children having more access to proper nutrition education and any other programs that can improve our quality of life.
With the proper awareness and lifestyle changes, obesity doesn’t have to ruin a person’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.